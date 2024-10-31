ESC TO CLOSE

Young Thug

Young Thug's legal fate has been determined.

Photo Credit: Prince Williams for Wireimage

Young Thug to Be Released From Jail After Taking Plea Deal in YSL Case

The 33-year-old's legal fate has been announced.

After being the centerpiece of the longest criminal trial in Georgia history, Young Thug’s legal fate has been determined.

On Thursday afternoon, Judge Paige Reese Whitaker sentenced the 33-year-old to 40 years in prison and 15 years of probation with a “backloaded” 20 years in custody if he fails to complete the probation. Judge Whitaker's sentence stipulated that he serve five years in prison, but she commuted the sentence to time served. That means Young Thug will soon be released from jail.

The judge's sentence came after Thug pleaded guilty to six counts of the RICO case. Those charges include possession of drugs and firearms. He pled no contest to two other counts of conspiracy to violate RICO.

Prosecution recommended a sentence of 45 years, with 20 served in prison and another 20 on probation. As Meghann Cuniff noted, Young Thug could have agreed to their plea deal, but he disagreed with the terms.

- YouTubewww.youtube.com

This news arrived a little more than a week after a fateful court mishap unfolded on Oct. 22. According to 11Alive, Slimelife Shawty (born Wunnie Lee) read a redacted section from a social media post used as evidence in the trial. Judge Whitaker quickly dismissed the jury and witness.

While Judge Whitaker didn’t say she would consider declaring a mistrial with prejudice — that scenario would mean it could never be retried — she did say she would consider declaring a mistrial with prejudice.

Young Thug has been behind bars since he was arrested on RICO charges on May 9, 2022.

