Valerie June is Cultivating Joy, One Breath at a Time

Valerie June has always defied categories. A self-taught multi-instrumentalist with roots in gospel, blues, and Appalachian folk, she calls her sound "organic moonshine roots music." But these days, she’s not just shaping songs—she’s shaping space for stillness.

Splitting her time between Brooklyn and Tennessee, June lives a life on the move, performing more than 150 shows a year. “In order to do that, I have to really heavily lean on my meditation practice and my wellness practice ,” she says. “I basically use the day as like these little 10-minute pockets of grounding myself. No matter where I'm at, I'll go for a 10-minute walk or 10-minute jog. And then I'll say, okay, I'm just gonna dance for 10 minutes... do yoga for 10 minutes... do a 10-minute breathwork meditation, and just weave that into the day.”

For June, mindfulness isn’t just about sitting still — it’s about presence. “I bring mindfulness into washing dishes,” she says. “I'm grateful for the water... the soap... I'm in this practice of washing these dishes. And as I'm doing that, sometimes a song will come.” One of her most well-known songs, "Astral Plane" from her 2017 album The Order of Time, came to her mid-stir while cooking carrots and onions. “I heard the voice that said, ‘Is there a light that you have inside you can't touch?’” Joy, for June, is not light and fluffy — it’s radical. “Joy is so deep in there that you can be sad and still hold on to it,” she says. “I come to joy from the lynchings, from the rapes, from the skinnings, the burnings. I come to joy because I know that my people invented the blues... Joy is fierce. It's powerful.”