The Judge in Young Thug’s RICO Case Has Been Recused

Another day, another new twist to Young Thug’s ongoing RICO trial. On Monday (July 15), The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Fulton County Chief Judge Ural Glanville has been removed from overseeing the case.

Judge Glanville had been presiding over the case, but after it was discovered that he held a secret meeting with prosecutors and a state witness.made the decision, andwill now be assigned the case against Young Thug (born Jeffery Williams) and his co-defendant,

In a statement, Thug’s attorney Brian Steel said that he was thankful for the outcome: “Jeffery Williams is innocent of the charges brought in this indictment and to clear his name he sought a speedy trial, one in which he would receive the constitutional guarantees of a fair trial with an impartial judge presiding and ethical prosecutors following the law. Sadly, Judge Glanville and the prosecutors have run afoul of their duties under the law.”

This latest development is just the latest in a trial that’s best described as all over the place. A little over a month ago, Judge Glanville ordered that Steel be held in contempt of court before sending him to a jail cell. The Judge’s ruling came after Steel revealed his knowledge of Glanville’s secret meeting with witness Kenneth "Lil Woody" Copeland. Steel refused to give any answers when Judge Glanville ordered him to disclose his source of information, and that’s when the order of contempt happened.