New audio clips have surfaced along with Young Thug’s surprise album Business Is Business, but fans are questioning its legitimacy. In one video by YouTube personality Ceddy Nash, an excerpt of a call between the 31-year-old rapper and Lil Baby is played, where the latter is referred to as “Wham.”

“I want you to respond on my album,” the voice says. "I’m planning this, um, I’mma drop this spontaneous album on the same day he drops his album. I’mma name that s*** ‘Business Is Business.’”

Young Thug Disss Gunna On New Album www.youtube.com

Another clip tagged by podcaster DJ Akademiks hears Thug talking to Lil Durk, also seeming to reference Gunna, who dropped his fourth album A Gift & a Curse last week.



"I'm dropping this surprise album on the same day that buddy drops his album," the voice says in the clip. "That s*** coming up soon. I need a verse from you. If you feel like replying, if you feel like you wanna reply to what that n**** saying or something, don’t do it. Drop it on my album. I’m dropping a surprise album on the same day that fuck n**** dropping."

While the prison calls could possibly be part of the Business Is Business rollout, it’s been speculated whether the audio is real or AI-generated. Thug’s own sister even claimed that the audio was a product of artificial intelligence.









Although Thug, legal name Jeffery Williams, remains incarcerated pending his trial, he released Business Is Business on Friday (June 23), featuring Drake, Future, 21 Savage, Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert and more on the 15-track album.

