Okayplayer & EARTHGANG Present: "Dreamville Fest, The Soundtrack"

This weekend, J. Cole is hosting what he says will be the last Dreamville Fest ever, and based on the lineup and the finality of it all, it should be a movie. But what’s a movie without a good soundtrack? Thanks to OKP and EARTHGANG, you won’t have to find out.

Today, we unveil “Dreamville Fest, The Soundtrack,” a special playlist curated by EARTHGANG themselves. Layered in offerings from the two Atlanta spitters, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Erykah Badu, Tems, Chief Keef, J.I.D, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and of course, J. Cole, the playlist — ahem, I mean, the soundtrack — is the best way to prep for the festival, which will unfold in Raleigh, N.C. this Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the playlist for yourself below.