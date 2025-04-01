Photos by (left to right, counterclockwise): Prince Williams, Arnold Jerocki, Erika Goldring, Julia Beverly, Monica Schippe, Astrida Valigorsky.
Okayplayer & EARTHGANG Present: "Dreamville Fest, The Soundtrack"
EARTHGANG links up with Okayplayer to serve up a special playlist for the 2025 Dreamville Fest.
This weekend, J. Cole is hosting what he says will be the last Dreamville Fest ever, and based on the lineup and the finality of it all, it should be a movie. But what’s a movie without a good soundtrack? Thanks to OKP and EARTHGANG, you won’t have to find out.
Today, we unveil “Dreamville Fest, The Soundtrack,” a special playlist curated by EARTHGANG themselves. Layered in offerings from the two Atlanta spitters, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Erykah Badu, Tems, Chief Keef, J.I.D, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and of course, J. Cole, the playlist — ahem, I mean, the soundtrack — is the best way to prep for the festival, which will unfold in Raleigh, N.C. this Saturday and Sunday.
Check out the playlist for yourself below.
OKP & EARTHGANG Present: Dreamville Fest, The Soundtrack
- “Finally Rich” — Chief Keef
- “Raydar” — J.I.D
- “Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long” — Erykah Badu
- “I Need a Hot Girl” — Hot Boyz, Big Tymers
- “Ball W/Out You” — 21 Savage
- “Taste” — Coco Jones
- “Saturday (Oooh! Oooh!)” — Ludacris, Sleepy Brown
- “DND” — Akia
- “God’s Design” — Cozz
- “Static” — Ari Lennox
- “Crazy Tings” — Tems
- “Friday” — Young Nudy
- “Poke It Out” — Wale, J. Cole, Cool & Dre
- “Back on My BS” — BigXThaPlug
- “Bohemian Groove” — Ab-Soul
- “Splash Brothers” — Anycia, KARRAHBOOO
- “Never Need” — Anycia, GloRilla, KARRAHBOOO
- “Tomorrow 2” — GloRilla and Cardi B
- “Project Bitch” — Big Tymers, JUVENILE, Lil Wayne
- “48 Laws” — Omen, Dreamville, Donnie Trumpet
- “Sunday Service” — Kai Ca$h, Niko Brim, K Wales
- “Helen Keller” — Kai Ca$h, CEO Trayle
- “Fireman” — Lil Wayne
- “I’m Single” — Lil Wayne, Drake
- “I Should’ve Cheated” — Keyshia Cole
- “179 Deli” — Bas, AJ Tracey
- “Birdsong” — Lute, J.I.D, Saba
- “MakeItToTheMorning” — PARTYNEXTDOOR
- “Lose Control” — Young Franco, EARTHGANG, Jafunk
- “Deep Blue” — EARTHGANG, Spillage Village, Little Dragon
- “Get Close” — Ari Lennox
- “From Summer to Cole - Audio Hug” — Summer Walker, J. Cole
- “Pretty Little Fears” — 6LACK, J. Cole
- “Tribe” — Bas, J. Cole
- “Osmosis” — EARTHGANG, Spillage Village
- “Under the Sun” — J. Cole, Lute, DaBaby,
- “Surround Sound” — J.I.D, 21 Savage, Baby Tate
- “Down Bad” — J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, Young Nudy
- “All Eyes on Me” — EARTHGANG
- “La La La” — Ari Lennox
- “You & I” — Armanii
- “Power Trip” — J. Cole, Miguel
- “Sacrifices” — J. Cole, EARTHGANG, Smino, Saba
