A photo collage of dreamville artists and others.
Photos by (left to right, counterclockwise): Prince Williams, Arnold Jerocki, Erika Goldring, Julia Beverly, Monica Schippe, Astrida Valigorsky.

Okayplayer & EARTHGANG Present: "Dreamville Fest, The Soundtrack"

EARTHGANG links up with Okayplayer to serve up a special playlist for the 2025 Dreamville Fest.

This weekend, J. Cole is hosting what he says will be the last Dreamville Fest ever, and based on the lineup and the finality of it all, it should be a movie. But what’s a movie without a good soundtrack? Thanks to OKP and EARTHGANG, you won’t have to find out.

Today, we unveil “Dreamville Fest, The Soundtrack,” a special playlist curated by EARTHGANG themselves. Layered in offerings from the two Atlanta spitters, Lil Wayne, 21 Savage, Erykah Badu, Tems, Chief Keef, J.I.D, PARTYNEXTDOOR, and of course, J. Cole, the playlist — ahem, I mean, the soundtrack — is the best way to prep for the festival, which will unfold in Raleigh, N.C. this Saturday and Sunday.

Check out the playlist for yourself below.

OKP & EARTHGANG Present: Dreamville Fest, The Soundtrack

  1. “Finally Rich” — Chief Keef
  2. “Raydar” — J.I.D
  3. “Gone Baby, Don’t Be Long” — Erykah Badu
  4. “I Need a Hot Girl” — Hot Boyz, Big Tymers
  5. “Ball W/Out You” — 21 Savage
  6. “Taste” — Coco Jones
  7. “Saturday (Oooh! Oooh!)” — Ludacris, Sleepy Brown
  8. “DND” — Akia
  9. “God’s Design” — Cozz
  10. “Static” — Ari Lennox
  11. “Crazy Tings” — Tems
  12. “Friday” — Young Nudy
  13. “Poke It Out” — Wale, J. Cole, Cool & Dre
  14. “Back on My BS” — BigXThaPlug
  15. “Bohemian Groove” — Ab-Soul
  16. “Splash Brothers” — Anycia, KARRAHBOOO
  17. “Never Need” — Anycia, GloRilla, KARRAHBOOO
  18. “Tomorrow 2” — GloRilla and Cardi B
  19. “Project Bitch” — Big Tymers, JUVENILE, Lil Wayne
  20. “48 Laws” — Omen, Dreamville, Donnie Trumpet
  21. “Sunday Service” — Kai Ca$h, Niko Brim, K Wales
  22. “Helen Keller” — Kai Ca$h, CEO Trayle
  23. “Fireman” — Lil Wayne
  24. “I’m Single” — Lil Wayne, Drake
  25. “I Should’ve Cheated” — Keyshia Cole
  26. “179 Deli” — Bas, AJ Tracey
  27. “Birdsong” — Lute, J.I.D, Saba
  28. “MakeItToTheMorning” — PARTYNEXTDOOR
  29. “Lose Control” — Young Franco, EARTHGANG, Jafunk
  30. “Deep Blue” — EARTHGANG, Spillage Village, Little Dragon
  31. “Get Close” — Ari Lennox
  32. “From Summer to Cole - Audio Hug” — Summer Walker, J. Cole
  33. “Pretty Little Fears” — 6LACK, J. Cole
  34. “Tribe” — Bas, J. Cole
  35. “Osmosis” — EARTHGANG, Spillage Village
  36. “Under the Sun” — J. Cole, Lute, DaBaby,
  37. “Surround Sound” — J.I.D, 21 Savage, Baby Tate
  38. “Down Bad” — J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG, Young Nudy
  39. “All Eyes on Me” — EARTHGANG
  40. “La La La” — Ari Lennox
  41. “You & I” — Armanii
  42. “Power Trip” — J. Cole, Miguel
  43. “Sacrifices” — J. Cole, EARTHGANG, Smino, Saba

