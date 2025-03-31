In Her Words: Santigold on Evolving, Collective Exhaustion, and High Hopes for Africa’s Future

Santigold [neé Santi White] is a genre-defying powerhouse who has spent nearly two decades bending the rules of music, blending punk, reggae, electronic and hip-hop into a sound that’s entirely her own. From her fearless self-titled debut to her boundary-pushing independent releases, the Philly-born artist continues to champion creative freedom, inspiring a generation of artists to embrace their uniqueness without compromise.

As part of Okayplayer’s celebration of Women’s History Month, we’re sharing Santi’s thoughts on being an artist, music as liberation and breaking out of the strong Black woman schema In Her Words . The as-told-to below has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Photo by Frank Ockenfels.

On Her ‘Noble Champions’ Podcast Santigold: I just finished the second season of my podcast Noble Champions , and I love it. But logistically, it’s a lot. I love the conversations so much. I love the guests. It's really nice to be able to talk about things in a way that you don't often get to. Sometimes it takes five months to schedule one, and then the day of, somebody will be like, ‘I missed my flight. Sorry.’ And then the other guest will be like, ‘Well I’m not available again for two more months.’ You don't want all the same type of people on there. Have Vince Staples talking with Kiese Laymon about patriarchy. That’s what makes it fun. I had Seun Kuti and my friend Adesuwa [Aighewi], who are both Nigerian, on the last episode. We talked about the relationship between Africa and its diaspora globally — about how hard it is to get to a certain level in Nigeria and to stay there, to grow businesses, and how we could work together across the globe to help Africa step into its amazing future — and all of us as Africans around the world step into our amazing future. Africa is poised to win. It has the youngest population, it has all the resources, but many of the same systemic problems we do as African Americans living here in the States.

Discovering Music As A Platform For Expression From a very young age, my dad used to take me, my brother and my sister to the record store every weekend and let us pick out whatever we wanted. He just wanted us to like music. I don’t remember a weekend when there wasn’t music playing in our house. It was all about Black music from my dad — jazz, reggae, African music, revolutionary music. My sister, who’s three years older, was the one who brought in all the other influences — punk, classic rock, Joni Mitchell, folk music. But my dad was playing topical music, because that’s what people made back then. All the songs had messages, all of them. Whether it was Steel Pulse, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Fela Kuti. Everybody was singing about liberation. My dad made me read The Autobiography of Malcolm Xas a kid. Like, ‘You can read? Here – read this.’ So I came up thinking that music was just the platform for talking about this stuff. I started finding my own music and listening to my sister’s stuff. I loved The Smiths, and I loved Morrissey’s lyrics and Joni Mitchell’s lyrics and Jimi Hendrix’s lyrics. I even loved Nirvana and Kurt Cobain’s lyrics because these were personal lyrics. These were not necessarily about global community, but it was like, ‘How am I feeling?’ This is my journal, I can say anything I want. So between those two influences of what writing was in music, that shaped what I used music for and it became my platform to speak the things that needed to be said, whether to myself or more to the community. But I also learned that when you speak to yourself in your music, community too. They hear it and think, That’s me. I feel the same way. I think the most powerful thing that you can give is connectivity, an opportunity for people to feel seen. So between those two influences of what writing was in music, that shaped what I used music for and it became my platform to speak the things that needed to be said, whether to myself or more to the community. But I also learned that when you speak to yourself in your music, community too. They hear it and think, That’s me. I feel the same way. I think the most powerful thing that you can give is connectivity, an opportunity for people to feel seen.

Photo by Frank Ockenfels.

Economic Resistance As The Path Forward I just played shows in Texas and Florida , and I guarantee you some people who have completely different views than I do were at my shows. So am I going to start saying things that are going to alienate those people at my shows? Or am I going to sing my songs, which by nature are helping get some of my beliefs across while they’re vibing? There are certain human needs that transcend all of that stuff. And if we can start relating on that level, we might actually find a way through this. I think it’s hard because back in the day they would organize a boycott forever. It would be nationwide, like ‘We’re all going to do this and it’s going to go on for this amount of time.’ But now, it’s on Instagram and you don’t even get the feed until three days later. Our freedom is tied up in their money. Freedom, humanity, civil rights, none of that matters because that gets in the way of making the most money possible for a few people and as long as they keep us fighting they can just keep with that agenda. I do believe in this day and age, the only way to have impact is through economics. Money is the only thing that talks in this government. They don’t care about the protests, they don’t care about what we post online. They care about money.

The Myth of “Having It All” The current pace of life is unsustainable for everyone. And when you throw being a mother into the mix, being a creative, or just being a sentient being in this world, it’s like things are stacked against us. Doing shows is like being an athlete; being on the road you have to have enough sleep, you have to be eating properly, to make sure you don’t lose your voice. You can’t get sick. You have to have enough energy every night. You’re flying, so you’re on these dirty, germy planes and you’re changing time zones. Your sleep is off as you’re dealing with all that. You’re in front of all these people, managing all this energy, then come home, and it’s straight into mom mode — taking out braids, making dinner, managing schedules. There’s no exhale. I remember I got dropped by my business manager when I was pregnant with twins because I wasn’t making as much money. That should be illegal, but it still happens all the time. I really believe that every change starts with the individual and our own beliefs and things we subscribe to – we really need to start changing those definitions to fit where we want to get to.

Photo by Frank Ockenfels.