Viral Dating Show ‘Pop The Balloon’ is Coming to Netflix as Live Show

Hit viral series Pop the Balloon is making its way to Netflix. The popular web show is set to air on the streaming giant as a new live series called Pop the Balloon LIVE. The new series will be hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian Yvonne Orji of Insecure fame .

According to Netflix , several high-profile names from the world of reality TV will also be taking part in the series. Farrah Abraham (Teen Mom), and Zaina Sesay (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On) and Johnny Bananas (The Challenge) are among those joining Pop the Balloon LIVE.



“We couldn’t be more excited to expand and reimagine Pop the Balloon on Netflix,” executive producer Matt Sharp says in a statement. “This new iteration builds on the original’s core concept while pushing the boundaries of connection, chemistry, and unpredictability.” Pop the Balloon is an online dating show created by Bolia Matundu and Arlette Amuli. It features a speed-dating format where participants "pop the balloon" if they don't like someone. The hit viral show was even recently spoofed on Saturday Night Live .