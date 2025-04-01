Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images.
Viral Dating Show ‘Pop The Balloon’ is Coming to Netflix as Live Show
‘Insecure’ star Yvonne Orji was tapped to host the new series, which will include a number of other reality TV stars.
Hit viral series Pop the Balloon is making its way to Netflix. The popular web show is set to air on the streaming giant as a new live series called Pop the Balloon LIVE. The new series will be hosted by Emmy-nominated comedian Yvonne Orji of Insecure fame.
According to Netflix, several high-profile names from the world of reality TV will also be taking part in the series. Farrah Abraham (Teen Mom), and Zaina Sesay (The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On) and Johnny Bananas (The Challenge) are among those joining Pop the Balloon LIVE.
“We couldn’t be more excited to expand and reimagine Pop the Balloon on Netflix,” executive producer Matt Sharp says in a statement. “This new iteration builds on the original’s core concept while pushing the boundaries of connection, chemistry, and unpredictability.”
Pop the Balloon is an online dating show created by Bolia Matundu and Arlette Amuli. It features a speed-dating format where participants "pop the balloon" if they don't like someone. The hit viral show was even recently spoofed on Saturday Night Live.
“We’re thrilled to see Pop the Balloon take on a new life on Netflix,” Matundu and Amuli said in an interview with Tudum. “From day one, we’ve kept love and fun at the heart of the show, and watching it evolve and soar beyond our wildest dreams has been truly exciting. As executive producers, we’re proud to support this next chapter and can’t wait for both new and longtime fans to experience it.”
