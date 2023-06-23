Young Thug Calls Collect on Surprise LP, ‘Business Is Business'

While incarcerated for just over a year, Young Thug gets back to the basics on new surprise album Business Is Business. Released on Friday (June 23), the 15-track album features Drake, Future, Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert and more. With executive production from longtime collaborator Metro Boomin, Business Is Business also hosts additional production from Dr. Luke, Southside, Wheezy, FNZ and others.

Earlier in the week, Young Thug’s social media accounts shared an image of a QR code, also following Gunna’s new album A Gift & a Curse. Opening Business Is Business is a verse and chorus from Drake on “Parade on Cleveland,” before Thug, born Jeffery Williams, enters the track via collect call through the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.









The LP comes two years after Williams’ 2021 solo album Punk. In the same year, the Atlanta rapper’s YSL collective dropped their second compilation album Slime Language 2. Business Is Business also marks Williams’ first project since his 2022 arrest on conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act and participation and gang activity, whereas Gunna and other members of YSL (28 in total) were also arrested on gang-related charges.



Williams, 31, was furthermore charged on alleged weapon and drug possession, all to which he’s pleaded not guilty. In December, Gunna was released from jail after taking an Alford plea on one count of conspiracy to violate Georgia’s RICO Act. Continually denied bond, Williams remains incarcerated while records executives like Kevin Liles have called for the rapper’s freedom. Williams awaits trial as his jury selection, which began in January, is projected to continue through September.

Stream Business Is Business below.