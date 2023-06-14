Photo Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage
What To Do In NYC This Weekend
Celebrate a New York Juneteenth with everything from concerts to yacht parties.
Juneteenth is now a national holiday, which means a day off from work to reflect on the extra special Blackness that makes America as resilient as it is. Juneteenth is the true “Freedom Day” that begets feelings of seasonal liberty and being boisterous in the sunshine. Fortunately, there’s all kinds of diaspora Blackness in New York that pairs precisely with summer vibes, from outdoor music setups to smoky oil barrels with everything BUT oil inside them. Park season is here. Grill season is here. Charcoal fire and thumping Sunday season is here. Use this Juneteenth guide to decide what noise you’ll make this weekend.
Special Events and Tributes
Hip Hop 50’s Summerstage
Mon June 19
Summerstage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park
Watch DJ Premier replay the hits from yours or (someone’s) childhood and give the seminal rap artists of our generation their propers.Cost: From $25
Schomburg Center Literary Festival
Sat Jun 17
The Schomburg Library, Harlem
You’ll find everything about the history of Juneteenth celebrations in NYPL’s thousands-deep stacks. Yet, the Schomburg brings a little more of the outdoor fun to that concept by building a party on Lenox Avenue specifically for the history that birthed it. Harlem’s always been a spot for dandies, ballers, artists, hustlers, and revelers. This free event draws all types.Cost: Free
Juneteenth Food Festival
Sat Jun 17, Sun Jun 18
Weeksville Heritage Center, Weeksville
Weeksville’s history of Black ownership is the site of actual history and culture, which includes the sumptuous foods we now associate with the Atlantic coast cuisine victories of displaced people. The festival is free and goes for two days, a great amount of time to gorge yourself on foods from 29 Black-owned restaurants.Cost: Free
JerkFest Yacht Party
Sat Jun 17
Avalon Yacht 2430 FDR Drive New York, NY 10010
I will not lie, a Jerkfest yacht party sounds like it’s doing A LOT on the water after eating smoked meat. And yet! For an affordable rate, you can groove to dancehall tunes, fill up on meals before the long weekend gets into its scary hours, and post pictures of yourself on a luxury boat. That’s actually not bad.Cost: $34.12
Film Screening: Max Roach: The Drum Also Waltzes
Sat Jun 17
Herbert Von King Park, Bed Stuy
Max Roach is one of the most sampled jazz drummers in hip-hop. Learn about his unique story at a free screening in the park.
Cost: Free
Steve Lacy
Sun Jun 18
Forest Hills Stadium, Forest Hills, Queens
Steve Lacy’s “Bad Habit” is the crown jewel of a four-year run making soulful, funk bops over his droning, hip-swaying rock guitar. He’s playing in New York, and hopefully feels more encouraged by the fan reception to his megahit than when he first started touring it.
Cost: From $119.41
