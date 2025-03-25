Netflix Canceled Release of Controversial Prince Documentary

A documentary on Prince made by O.J.: Made in America creator Ezra Edelman for Netflix was cancelled in February.

In a report from Variety , the streaming service said in a statement to the outlet that it would no longer be moving forward with Edelman’s project, and would instead be working with Prince’s estate on a film.

“The Prince Estate and Netflix have come to a mutual agreement that will allow the estate to develop and produce a new documentary featuring exclusive content from Prince’s archive,” Netflix said. “As a result, the Netflix documentary will not be released.”