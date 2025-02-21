Spring is about a month away, which means better weather is almost here—but in the meantime, our Con Ed bills are still out here ruining lives. While we wait for longer days and lower heating costs, here are some fun, free ways to enjoy the city this weekend without wiping out your bill money.

Some of these might require layering up, but the photo ops are worth it.

Manhattan Free Acting Class with Louis Stancil Ripley Grier Studios, Sunday, Feb. 23, 12-3 p.m. Learn the craft from a Hollywood coach who’s worked with Meek Mill and the cast of Supacell. Whether you're chasing an acting career or just want to build confidence, this free class is your shot.



1920 x NYC Spring 2025 Pop-Up 42 Grand St, SoHo, Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Check out a collection of convertible jackets at exclusive pop-up prices, plus a chance to win a free puffer. Fashion, function, and a giveaway? Worth a visit.





2000 Watts: A 2000s Party Doux, Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 - 11 p.m. Dip it low, pick it up slow, and party like it’s 2005. Expect Y2K anthems, Dancehall classics, and a night full of nostalgia. FUBU jersey optional.





BYOS at the Winter Village Skating Rink Bryant Park, Open Daily, 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Bring your own skates and glide for free at Bryant Park’s rink . Rentals cost, but the winter vibes are priceless.





Winter Glow Pop-Up Interactive Installations Flatiron Public Plazas, Daily 7 a.m. - 10 p.m., Through February 28 Art meets light in this interactive installation featuring The Diamonds and Spectrum . A perfect excuse for a scenic winter stroll (and some striking photos).