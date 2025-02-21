ESC TO CLOSE

A group of multi-ethnic friends enjoying a night out in New York City.
Stock photo, Getty Images.

What’s Free?: 10 Things to Do in NYC This Weekend That Don't Cost a Dime

Okayplayer brings you a list of things to do to keep your spirit entertained and your pockets full.

Spring is about a month away, which means better weather is almost here—but in the meantime, our Con Ed bills are still out here ruining lives. While we wait for longer days and lower heating costs, here are some fun, free ways to enjoy the city this weekend without wiping out your bill money.

Some of these might require layering up, but the photo ops are worth it.

Manhattan

Free Acting Class with Louis Stancil

Ripley Grier Studios, Sunday, Feb. 23, 12-3 p.m.

Learn the craft from a Hollywood coach who’s worked with Meek Mill and the cast of Supacell. Whether you're chasing an acting career or just want to build confidence, this free class is your shot.



1920 x NYC Spring 2025 Pop-Up

42 Grand St, SoHo, Saturday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Check out a collection of convertible jackets at exclusive pop-up prices, plus a chance to win a free puffer. Fashion, function, and a giveaway? Worth a visit.




2000 Watts: A 2000s Party

Doux, Saturday, Feb. 22, 7 - 11 p.m.

Dip it low, pick it up slow, and party like it’s 2005. Expect Y2K anthems, Dancehall classics, and a night full of nostalgia. FUBU jersey optional.




BYOS at the Winter Village Skating Rink

Bryant Park, Open Daily, 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Bring your own skates and glide for free at Bryant Park’s rink. Rentals cost, but the winter vibes are priceless.




Winter Glow Pop-Up Interactive Installations

Flatiron Public Plazas, Daily 7 a.m. - 10 p.m., Through February 28

Art meets light in this interactive installation featuring The Diamonds and Spectrum. A perfect excuse for a scenic winter stroll (and some striking photos).

Brooklyn

Brooklyn Poetry Slam

BRIC House, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 6:30 p.m.

The mic is open, the energy is electric, and the poetry is powerful. Hosted by Mahogany L. Browne and Jive Poetic, this monthly slam is where voices get heard. Sign-ups start at 6:30 PM—spots are limited, so get there early!




Free Form by Third Space

47 Thames Street, Friday, Feb. 21, Doors at 7 p.m., readings at 7:45 p.m.

A space for raw, unfiltered creativity — whether it’s poetry, music, dance, or something in between. This month’s theme: Freak Form. Show up, express yourself, and see where the night takes you.




Samurai Graffiti II

City Point BKLYN, Friday, Feb. 22, 6 - 9 p.m., on view through March 22

Japanese artist Sneakerwolf returns with bold, graffiti-infused Edo-moji calligraphy. Expect striking visuals, cultural fusion and plenty of street-art-meets-pop-art inspiration.




League of Our Own: A Conversation Celebrating Excellence

Snipes Store, Saturday, Feb. 22, 6 - 9 p.m.

A Black History Month panel on creativity, leadership and legacy. Hear from innovators like Jae Tips and Denise Hewitt, enjoy food from Cheryl’s Global Soul, and shop for Black-owned brands.




Threads of Change: A Community Screening & Clothes Swap

Lips Cafe, Saturday, Feb. 22, 5 - 8 p.m.

A night of sustainability, culture and fashion. Watch Woven From Nature, join a convo on Black fiber futures, then trade up to five gently used pieces at the community clothes swap.

