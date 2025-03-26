Flying Lotus’ Sci-Fi Horror Flick, ‘Ash,’ is Out Now

Flying Lotus ’s latest film adventure is officially out. The acclaimed producer has just released his first major studio film, the sci-fi horror flick Ash, building on his cinematic repertoire after the 2017 experimental body horror film Kuso. The movie stars Eiza González (Godzilla Vs Kong) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad)

“It was one of those things where I couldn’t put the script down,” FlyLo recently told Variety . “The typical criteria that gets a director going is you want to know what’s going to happen next. You start coming up with images and visuals in your head. But I think more than anything I saw an opportunity to experiment and try things. The script was written in a way that was like a puzzle, but at the same time it felt like more of a blueprint than a Bible. It allowed me space, and credit to the writer, Jonni Remmler, who wasn’t super precious about his contributions and would be willing to change stuff and reimagine the scene. We hammered out ideas for over a year before we even got into production.”