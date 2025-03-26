Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images.
Flying Lotus’ Sci-Fi Horror Flick, ‘Ash,’ is Out Now
Flying Lotus' latest directorial effort, 'Ash,' stars Eiza Gonzalez and Aaron Paul as astronauts facing unknown horrors.
Flying Lotus’s latest film adventure is officially out. The acclaimed producer has just released his first major studio film, the sci-fi horror flick Ash, building on his cinematic repertoire after the 2017 experimental body horror film Kuso. The movie stars Eiza González (Godzilla Vs Kong) and Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad)
“It was one of those things where I couldn’t put the script down,” FlyLo recently told Variety. “The typical criteria that gets a director going is you want to know what’s going to happen next. You start coming up with images and visuals in your head. But I think more than anything I saw an opportunity to experiment and try things. The script was written in a way that was like a puzzle, but at the same time it felt like more of a blueprint than a Bible. It allowed me space, and credit to the writer, Jonni Remmler, who wasn’t super precious about his contributions and would be willing to change stuff and reimagine the scene. We hammered out ideas for over a year before we even got into production.”
In Ash, Gonzalez stars as an astronaut on a remote planet who suddenly wakes up to discover that her crew has been slaughtered and has no memory of what happened outside of random, disconnected flashbacks. When another astronaut (Paul) shows up to help her after receiving a distress call, she has to determine whether or not she can trust him. The project has been in the works for some time, with Tessa Thompson once attached to an earlier iteration of the film. But FlyLo says he knew González was his lead.
“She had to bring a lot of personality to this role,” explained FlyLo. “And she had to just be on and be fierce and caring, carrying this movie. I saw her work, I saw what she was capable of. When we started talking, she was talking to me about Silent Hill and video games right out of the gate. I said, ‘Yep, that’s exactly what I’m thinking. We’re seeing the same thing. I think we need to do this.’”
Flying Lotus also composed the score for Ash, and both the film and soundtrack were released March 21.
