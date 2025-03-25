Redman Reveals He Doesn’t Hang With Method Man These Days

Redman and Method Man have long been one of hip-hop’s most recognized and revered duos. Their musical and personal chemistry is well-documented, but — surprisingly — Redman recently revealed that he doesn’t hang out with his How High co-star anymore socially.





“We do shows and we come back home,” the New Jersey rap legend explained. “I don’t hang out with a lot of rappers at all. This is work, this is home. We’re very inclusive with our movement. Once we’re off the road, we’re like, ‘Alright. You got family to deal with, I got shit I gotta do.’ My circle is very small. So we all have different lives. I don’t hang out with rappers. I might call.”

Redman went to list the few hip-hop stars he is more sociable with – including a couple of his fellow Jersey rap representers – while acknowledging it’s always love between him and Wu-Tang Clan.

“There’s a lot of MCs who I’m connected with. Of course, Wu is my crew or whatever, but there’s a lot of artists that we might chop it up on the phone – but no,” Redman continued. “The only artists I hang out with is my boy DoItAll from Lords of The Underground and Treach if I see him in the hood and that’s about it. And Kid Capri. Kid Capri is my big bro. I talk to him and go see him all the time. But he’s not a rapper though. He’s a DJ. One of the best.”