Redman Reveals He Doesn’t Hang With Method Man These Days
New Jersey rap legend Redman says he doesn’t kick it with rappers.
Redman and Method Manhave long been one of hip-hop’s most recognized and revered duos. Their musical and personal chemistry is well-documented, but — surprisingly — Redman recently revealed that he doesn’t hang out with his How High co-star anymore socially.According to HipHopDX, Red shared as much in an episode of the Julian Dorey Podcast.
“We do shows and we come back home,” the New Jersey rap legend explained. “I don’t hang out with a lot of rappers at all. This is work, this is home. We’re very inclusive with our movement. Once we’re off the road, we’re like, ‘Alright. You got family to deal with, I got shit I gotta do.’ My circle is very small. So we all have different lives. I don’t hang out with rappers. I might call.”
Redman went to list the few hip-hop stars he is more sociable with – including a couple of his fellow Jersey rap representers – while acknowledging it’s always love between him and Wu-Tang Clan.
“There’s a lot of MCs who I’m connected with. Of course, Wu is my crew or whatever, but there’s a lot of artists that we might chop it up on the phone – but no,” Redman continued. “The only artists I hang out with is my boy DoItAll from Lords of The Underground and Treach if I see him in the hood and that’s about it. And Kid Capri. Kid Capri is my big bro. I talk to him and go see him all the time. But he’s not a rapper though. He’s a DJ. One of the best.”Redman dropped his critically acclaimed ninth solo album, Muddy Waters Too, late last year. Meanwhile, Method Man has been busy on screen, most recently appearing in the STARZ hit Power Book II: Ghost and he’s next set to star alongside Kerry Washington in the sci-fi action flick Shadow Force. And this summer, Meth is hitting the road with the Clan on the legendary group’s final tour.
