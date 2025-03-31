ESC TO CLOSE
A band performs on a large stage with a screen displaying the classic gorillaz lead singer in the background.

Jamie Principle performs with Damon Albarn of Gorillaz at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella.

Gorillaz Returning This Year With New Album

Damon Albarn says the virtual band’s latest project is almost done.

Good news for Gorillaz fans! Frontman Damon Albarn has confirmed in a recent interview that the popular virtual band is set to return this year with a new album. In an interview with French publication Les Inrockuptibles, Albarn confirmed that it was very likely to drop this year.

“I’m finishing a new Gorillaz album,” Albarn explained. “One opera and one new Gorillaz album seems like enough for 2025! Unless someone accuses me of taking my foot off the gas!”

Jamie Hewlett, Albarn’s Gorillaz collaborator also confirmed the news. According to Billboard, Hewlett shared a DM from Albarn on Instagram. “Yes, the new album is coming out this year,” Hewlett stated directly.

The last Gorillaz project was 2023's Cracker Island, their eighth project, which featured high-profile collabs with Bootie Brown (formerly of The Pharcyde) and Thundercat. Albarn’s critically acclaimed Gorillaz work has featured some of alt-rap’s most revered–from De La Soul to Del and Danny Brown — and he’s also teamed up with more mainstream artists like Snoop Dogg and Pusha T. Since their debut back in 2000, Gorillaz has become popular for their “virtual band” concept and inspired genre-crossing collaborations.


On Cracker Island, Gorillaz reunited with the late Trugoy the Dove of De La Soul – 18 years after the Grammy-winning hit single "Feel Good Inc." Trugoy (aka Dave) appears on the album bonus track "Crocadillaz" with Dawn Penn. In support of that album back in 2023, Gorillaz launched The Getaway Shows, a four-city tour with Lil Yachty and Kaytranada. That April, Albarn performed a star-studded Gorillaz set alongside special guests Bad Bunny, De La Soul, Yasiin Bey, Little Simz, Thundercat and more.

