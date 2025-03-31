Gorillaz Returning This Year With New Album

Good news for Gorillaz fans! Frontman Damon Albarn has confirmed in a recent interview that the popular virtual band is set to return this year with a new album. In an interview with French publication Les Inrockuptibles , Albarn confirmed that it was very likely to drop this year.

“I’m finishing a new Gorillaz album,” Albarn explained. “One opera and one new Gorillaz album seems like enough for 2025! Unless someone accuses me of taking my foot off the gas!”

Jamie Hewlett, Albarn’s Gorillaz collaborator also confirmed the news. According to Billboard , Hewlett shared a DM from Albarn on Instagram. “Yes, the new album is coming out this year,” Hewlett stated directly. The last Gorillaz project was 2023's Cracker Island, their eighth project, which featured high-profile collabs with Bootie Brown (formerly of The Pharcyde ) and Thundercat . Albarn’s critically acclaimed Gorillaz work has featured some of alt-rap’s most revered–from De La Soul to Del and Danny Brown — and he’s also teamed up with more mainstream artists like Snoop Dogg and Pusha T. Since their debut back in 2000, Gorillaz has become popular for their “virtual band” concept and inspired genre-crossing collaborations.