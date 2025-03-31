Sean Kingston and His Mother Found Guilty in Fraud Case

Singer Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, have been found guilty of wire fraud in their $1 million federal trial, and they now face decades in prison. According to CBS News , Turner was immediately taken into custody after the verdict was read — with the judge citing her past criminal history and role in the scheme as the main factors in his decision.

As for Kingston, he was placed on house arrest as he awaits sentencing. The 34-year-old was ordered to be confined to house arrest with electronic monitoring. According to the court, he must post a surety bond of a home valued at $500,000 and $200,000 in cash.