Sean Kingston and His Mother Found Guilty in Fraud Case
The Jamaican-American “Beautiful Girls” singer and his mother could face decades in prison.
Singer Sean Kingston and his mother, Janice Turner, have been found guilty of wire fraud in their $1 million federal trial, and they now face decades in prison. According to CBS News, Turner was immediately taken into custody after the verdict was read — with the judge citing her past criminal history and role in the scheme as the main factors in his decision.As for Kingston, he was placed on house arrest as he awaits sentencing. The 34-year-old was ordered to be confined to house arrest with electronic monitoring. According to the court, he must post a surety bond of a home valued at $500,000 and $200,000 in cash.
Born Kisean Anderson, Kingston and his mother were convicted of one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and four counts of wire fraud — and each charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Authorities said that Kingston and Turner had defrauded multiple luxury companies, as reported by the New York Daily News.
“The defendants unjustly enriched themselves by falsely representing that they had executed bank wire or other monetary payment transfers… [then] retained or attempted to retain the vehicles, jewelry and other goods despite non-payment,” federal prosecutors said at the time. “Through the execution of this scheme, the defendants obtained in excess of $1 million in property.”
Turner took the stand and admitted to falsifying wires; saying it was done to protect her son from scammers.
The jury took about three hours to reach its verdict. Sentencing will take place for both Kingston and Turner on July 11.Kingston broke big in 2007 after his hit “Beautiful Girls” shot all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. He would go on to collaborate with superstars like Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
