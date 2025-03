Megan Thee Stallion Wants to do a Song With Doechii

Megan Thee Stallion has made it clear: she wants to work with Doechii . The Houston rap superstar revealed on a recent live TikTok that she would love to team up with the Florida rapper. In a recent TikTok livestream, Megan explained that she’s currently working on the third act in her Megan album series and added that Doechii is her dream collaboration.

“Act III is being made. I’m really just trying to figure out who do I want to do features with at this point in life,” Meg said during the live while also admitting she doesn’t “give away too much” about her music. “I only want to do features with people that… one, I haven’t done a feature with yet, and two, that I listen to on my own time — people that I actually, you know, f— with.” After some suggestions from viewers, Megan said, “I see Doechii, bi—, I love Doechii.”