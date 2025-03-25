Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Discovery Sports.
Megan Thee Stallion Wants to do a Song With Doechii
Houston rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion shared her dream of collabing with Doechii during a TikTok Live.
Megan Thee Stallion has made it clear: she wants to work with Doechii. The Houston rap superstar revealed on a recent live TikTok that she would love to team up with the Florida rapper. In a recent TikTok livestream, Megan explained that she’s currently working on the third act in her Megan album series and added that Doechii is her dream collaboration.“Act III is being made. I’m really just trying to figure out who do I want to do features with at this point in life,” Meg said during the live while also admitting she doesn’t “give away too much” about her music. “I only want to do features with people that… one, I haven’t done a feature with yet, and two, that I listen to on my own time — people that I actually, you know, f— with.” After some suggestions from viewers, Megan said, “I see Doechii, bi—, I love Doechii.”
“I do want to do a song with Doechii. That’s on my list. That’s on my album wish list.” Megan said that she’s currently prepping a new song and video before continuing on why she’d love to work with the Alligator Bites Never Heal star. “I feel like Doechii would be the type of person that you would have to be in the studio to make a song with. I would like to hear a beat that she would like to rap over, and also I’m, like, challenging myself to rap over beats that I wouldn’t normally rap over without losing myself.”
It was recently announced that Megan Thee Stallion is featured in the upcoming Below the Belt: Behind Beefs Between Women in Rap. The book “chronicles the musical history of rap beefs from the Roxanne Wars, to Fox vs. Kim, to our current moment with Megan Thee Stallion vs. Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar, examining the structural and societal issues that are present for not only Black women in the entertainment industry, but for Black women.”
Pre-order for the book will be available soon.
