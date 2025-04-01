WaleMania X To Be Presented By Netflix

WaleMania is teaming up with Netflix. The streaming platform has announced that it is presenting WaleMania X, which is happening on April 17 at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. The event will also feature a live version of The Masked Man Show, as well as guest appearances and a performance by Wale himself.

Now part of WrestleMania week festivities, Netflix made the announcement across social media, highlighting the event as one of the star-studded weekend’s signature attractions.

Wale’s response to the news was short and sweet – simply posting on X (formerly Twitter): “Viva Las Vegas.”