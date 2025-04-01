Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images.
WaleMania X To Be Presented By Netflix
The Streaming Giant Joins Wale’s WrestleMania Weekend Event.
WaleMania is teaming up with Netflix. The streaming platform has announced that it is presenting WaleMania X, which is happening on April 17 at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas. The event will also feature a live version of The Masked Man Show, as well as guest appearances and a performance by Wale himself.
Now part of WrestleMania week festivities, Netflix made the announcement across social media, highlighting the event as one of the star-studded weekend’s signature attractions.
Wale’s response to the news was short and sweet – simply posting on X (formerly Twitter): “Viva Las Vegas.”
Netflix is currently the U.S. streaming home for WWE Raw and WWE programming internationally, but it should be noted that the announcement doesn’t specify whether the streaming giant will actually stream WaleMania on Netflix. According to VisitLasVegas.com, WaleMania “serves as the unofficial kickoff to WrestleMania Weekend.” Celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year, it is the weekend's biggest hip-hop/wrestling event.The news comes as Wale recently released new music. The veteran MC out of Washington, D.C. dropped the introspective “Blanco” in March. He’s also set to take the stage at the final Dreamville Fest at Dorothea DIx Park in Raleigh, North Carolina on Sunday, April 6.
