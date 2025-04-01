Photo by Steve Eichner/Getty Images.
Mark Ronson Goes Back to the ’90s in New Memoir
Superproducer Mark Ronson revisits his early days as a DJ in during the '90s New York City nightlife with a new book.
Superstar producer Mark Ronson is delving into his life and career with a new memoir called Night People: How to Be a DJ in ’90s New York City. As the title suggests, the book details Ronson’s years as a popular NYC DJ in the 1990s, when legendary spots like The Tunnel and the Roxy ruled.It’s set to be released Sept. 16, 2025, through Grand Central Publishing. According to GCP, Night People is a love letter to the NYC night scene of yesteryear, as well as a personal look back for Ronson.
“DJing in ‘90s New York City informed everything I ever did after, becoming the foundation for all my future work and creativity,” Ronson said in a press release. “In Night People, I wanted to capture that transformative period of my life and celebrate three of my great loves: the art of DJing, the thrilling energy of New York City after dark, and the wild and wonderful characters who populated our world and became my second family. This book is my love letter to a vanished era that shaped not just my career but my identity — a time when finding my craft put me on the path to finding myself.”
New York City’s famous downtown scene was a hotbed of creativity and activity in the 1990s. According to Rolling Stone, this book serves as Ronson’s “coming-of-age tale about a music obsessive who traversed the big city, digging through crates, hounding heroes like DJ Stretch Armstrong, and developing a distinct style over the course of countless late-night gigs.”
Born in London before his family moved to New York when he was a child, Ronson would go on to a hitmaking career as a producer — famously working with everyone from Amy Winehouse and Bruno Mars to Adele, Ghostface Killah and Paul McCartney.
