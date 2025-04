Mark Ronson Goes Back to the ’90s in New Memoir

Superstar producer Mark Ronson is delving into his life and career with a new memoir called Night People: How to Be a DJ in ’90s New York City. As the title suggests, the book details Ronson’s years as a popular NYC DJ in the 1990s, when legendary spots like The Tunnel and the Roxy ruled.

It’s set to be released Sept. 16, 2025, through Grand Central Publishing. According to GCP , Night People is a love letter to the NYC night scene of yesteryear, as well as a personal look back for Ronson.