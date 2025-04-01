Mark Ronson Goes Back to the ’90s in New Memoir

Superstar producer Mark Ronson is delving into his life and career with a new memoir called Night People: How to Be a DJ in ’90s New York City. As the title suggests, the book details Ronson’s years as a popular NYC DJ in the 1990s, when legendary spots like The Tunnel and the Roxy ruled.

“DJing in ‘90s New York City informed everything I ever did after, becoming the foundation for all my future work and creativity,” Ronson said in a press release. “In Night People, I wanted to capture that transformative period of my life and celebrate three of my great loves: the art of DJing, the thrilling energy of New York City after dark, and the wild and wonderful characters who populated our world and became my second family. This book is my love letter to a vanished era that shaped not just my career but my identity — a time when finding my craft put me on the path to finding myself.”

New York City’s famous downtown scene was a hotbed of creativity and activity in the 1990s. According to Rolling Stone , this book serves as Ronson’s “coming-of-age tale about a music obsessive who traversed the big city, digging through crates, hounding heroes like DJ Stretch Armstrong, and developing a distinct style over the course of countless late-night gigs.”