The Listening: New Music From Rich Homie Quan, Benny the Butcher & 38 Spesh, Leon Bridges and More

There are more treats than tricks to be had when it comes to new music in October.

The month is already starting strong, with new songs from Benny the Butcher and 38 Spesh’s upcoming collab album, Stabbed & Shot 2, as well as a new track from Erick the Architect.

As for albums, there are a couple that are deluxe versions of previously released projects, but we’ll let it slide since they both have some new songs (with one of them having 10 new tracks). Alongside these deluxe releases are new albums from Rome Streetz and Daringer, Leon Bridges and the first Rich Homie Quan album to be released following his passing.

NEW SONGS:

ERICK THE ARCHITECT, “BEVERLY DRIVE”

Inspired by Brooklyn’s Beverly Road, California’s Beverly Drive and Jamaica (where the song was written), “Beverly Drive” is a teaser of what’s to come from the deluxe version of Erick’s latest album, I’ve Never Been Here Before.



SKILLA BABY AND 4BATZ, “SO BAD”

Detroit’s Skilla Baby and Dallas’ 4Batz link up for a song dedicated to their girlfriends.



COCHISE, “NASTY” FEAT. AMINÉ

Cochise and Aminé make for a delightfully “Nasty” pair on this track and its pulse-pounding production from CHASETHEMONEY and Lex Luger.



BENNY THE BUTCHER AND 38 SPESH, “JESUS ARMS” (FEAT. BUSTA RHYMES) AND “BRICK SPECIALS”

Come for the Busta Rhymes feature, stay for the two undeniably back-to-back heaters from Benny and Spesh.







NEW ALBUMS:

SAMPHA, Lahai (deluxe)

The deluxe version comes with three new songs, including a fan-favorite that Sampha performed during his NPR Tiny Desk last year, “Dancing Circles 2.0.”



VICTORIA MONÉT, Jaguar II (deluxe)

With 10 new tracks, this deluxe version of Jaguar II truly is its own album. Also, we need more Victoria Monét and Thundercat collaborations.



ROME STREETZ & DARINGER, Hatton Garden Holdup

After first connecting on Rome Streetz’s debut album, Kiss the Ring, Daringer teams up with Rome for Hatton Garden Holdup, a joint album that Rome described as “my version of the OG nostalgic Griselda s**t in 2024.”



RICH HOMIE QUAN, Forever Going In

The first posthumous Rich Homie Quan album is a touching tribute to the late rapper, and features appearances from Plies, 2 Chainz, Skilla Baby, Sukihana and more.



TOOSII, Jaded

The New York-by-North-Carolina rapper and singer might be jaded, but that isn’t stopping him from making some good music.



LEON BRIDGES, Leon

Sure, it might be fall, but Leon is bringing nothing but breezy, summer vibes on Leon.



310BABII, 310degrees

310Babii is the latest teen spitter to emerge from the West Coast, and he’s covered a lot of ground already. Months after unloading his Nights and Weekends project, he returns with 310degrees, another project that makes the most of his nonchalant flow and sly confidence.

