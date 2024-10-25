The Listening: New Music From Tyler, The Creator, Bootsy Collins, Summer Walker and More

Can you believe it? October is about to be over even though it feels like the month just began. But even as it wraps up, new music continues to be released.

Of course, Tyler, the Creator’s “Noid” was the main attraction, with the artist also announcing that he intends to release the album the song is from, Chromakopia, on Tuesday, Oct. 28 (harkening back to a time when albums used to release on that day of the week instead of Friday).

But there are also new tracks from funk luminary Bootsy Collins and R&B songstress Summer Walker.

As for new albums, there’s Atlanta’s Hunxcho and CheNoir, with the latter managing to get a member from the proto-rap group The Last Poets on her project.

Each week, Okayplayer will deliver a roundup of all the latest new heat from some of our favorite artists. Check out the latest offerings below.

NEW SONGS

BOOTSY COLLINS, “THE JB’S TRIBUTE PASTOR P”

The funk legend honors fellow former James Brown band members John “Jabo” Starks and Clyde Stubblefield with this “Funky Drummer”-inspired track — and yes, Fred Wesley, the famed trombonist a part of Brown’s band, is also on here.

ERICK THE ARCHITECT, “CA$HMERE TEAR$”

Another cut off the upcoming deluxe version of his album, I’ve Never Been Here Before, Erick reflects on his beloved New York City — what it was, what it is now, and how it’ll always be a part of him.

TYLER, THE CREATOR, “NOID”

The forward-thinking artist speaks to the paranoias that came with fame on this Ngozi Family-sampling track.





LORD SKO, “STUBBORN”

Lord Sko continues a steady 2024 with more flows that feel nostalgic, yet something all their own.





YATTA BANDZ, “Work of Art”

Yatta Bandz serves up some lucid reflections on romance, distilling them through expressive melodies that are pained, but infectious.

SUMMER WALKER, “HEART OF A WOMAN”

The R&B star gives us a sample of what to expect on her upcoming album, Finally Over I, with this latest release.

DAVE EAST & ARAABMUZIK (FEAT. FABOLOUS), “BUSS DOWN”

The pair’s enthralling “Buss Down” is a welcome sign of what’s to come from their collaborative project next month, Living Proof.

NEW ALBUMS

TRIGGA500K, ‘Forgive Me, I'm Still Trappin’

Trigga500k brings along fellow Floridian rapper BossMan Dlow and Detroit’s own 42 Dugg for an eight-track EP that includes Trigga and Dugg’s collab standout, “Last Ones Left.”

HUNXHO, ‘Thank God’

The Atlanta rapper’s sophomore album is a 21-track project that includes Don Toliver, Keyshia Cole, Lil Durk and others.

CHE NOIR, ‘The Lotus Child’

The rising MC drops a short but impressive eight-song release that features The Last Poets’ Abiodun Oyewole, Rapsody and others.

THA EASTSIDAZ, ‘Still Easty’

The West Coast legends return with a new seven-track project featuring Snoop Dogg, October London and more.

SHEEK LOUCH, ‘Gorillaween V.6’

The Lox’s Sheek Louch keeps up a Halloween tradition with a barrage of emphatic street raps.