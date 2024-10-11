The Listening: New Music From MF DOOM & Madlib, J. Cole, Glorilla and More

You already know what it is — time for another week highlighting some new music for The Listening .

We’ve not only got a remixed version of MF DOOM’s beloved “One Beer” (done by the song’s producer, Madlib, no less), but a new track from J. Cole where he offers his thoughts on Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s feud (and his short-lived involvement in it).

As for new projects, go ahead, Glo! GloRilla has finally released her debut album, Glorious.

Each week, Okayplayer will deliver a roundup of all the latest new heat from some of our favorite artists. Check out the latest offerings below.





NEW SONGS:

THE UNDERACHIEVERS, “HAVE NOTS”

Over a hypnotic beat, The Underachievers offer smooth raps that prove they’ve still got it — even after a five-year hiatus.





MF DOOM & MADLIB, “ONE BEER” (MADLIB REMIX)

Madlib offers a new take on MF DOOM’s “One Beer,” transforming his original instrumental for the track into something much more experimental but still captivating.





J. COLE, “PORT ANTONIO”

Cole goes introspective throughout the track — including offering his thoughts on the whole Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud.





BENNY THE BUTCHER & 38 SPESH, “HIGH STAKES”

“I got my first brick, and treat it like it was a bundle of joy” may be one of the best coke bars ever uttered. Kudos to you for this one, 38 Spesh.





THAT MEXICAN OT, "WAR WOUNDS" FEAT. MAXO KREAM AND LIL KEKE

Texas luminaries from multiple generations come together for this one, which is another standout from one of the best young spitters in the Lone Star State.







TRIGGA500K & 42 DUGG “LAST ONES LEFT”

Trigga500K teams up with 42 Dugg for some first-person street raps straight from the trenches. Trigga gets his bars off here, but Dugg takes things to another level with his melodic hook.





NEW ALBUMS:

GLORILLA, ‘Glorious’

Glo’s debut has a nod to one of the best southern rap songs of all time “Wipe Me Down” and a song featuring Kirk Franklin. Overall, it’s a fun and proper release for the Memphis rapper.





ROD WAVE, ‘Last Lap’

At 23 tracks, Last Lap is a lengthy run but has its moments, especially “F**k Fame” with Lil Yachty and Lil Baby.





RICH THE KID, FAMOUS DEX & JAY CRITCH, ‘Rich Forever 5’

“Lobster” may bring flutes back to rap. Also, the album art for Rich Forever 5 is great.





BJ THE CHICAGO KID, ‘Gravy (Deluxe)’

BJ the Chicago Kid releases three new songs as part of the deluxe version of last year’s Gravy, including one titled “Never Change” that features Earth, Wind & Fire vocalist Philip Bailey.





TYLA, ‘Tyla+’

Tyla releases the deluxe version of her self-titled debut album, which includes three new songs: “Shake Ah,” “Push 2 Start” and “Back to You.”





ROBERT GLASPER, ‘Keys to the City: Volume 1’

Hopefully, you have an Apple Music account so you can listen to this (the album is an exclusive for the music streaming service). If not, you’re missing out on a great Glasper reinterpretation of Andre 3000’s “Prototype.”

