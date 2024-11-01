The Listening: New Music From Freddie Gibbs, Tyler, The Creator, Lil Uzi Vert and More

Any week you can get new heat from Tyler, the Creator is a good one. Any week you can get new LPs from him, Lil Uzi Vert, Freddie Gibbs and Westside Gunn is even better.

That’s exactly what we’re looking at for The Listening, Okayplayer’s weekly music roundup that pulls from various corners of the Black music continuum. On the Tyler end of things, he stole all the hype. But Uzi’s Eternal Atake 2 should no doubt end up in plenty of discussions. Meanwhile, Gibbs (You Only Die 1nce) and WSG (Still Praying) are all but set to set the rap purist streets ablaze.

There’s more where that came from, too. Check out our weekly roundup for yourself below:

NEW SONGS

YEAT FEATURING QUAVO, "5BRAZY"

YEAT pulls up with another extraterrestrial anthem, with this one featuring the one and only Quavo.

SAWEETIE, “I WANT YOU THIS CHRISTMAS”

Look out, Mariah Carey, Saweetie’s doing holiday songs now. This one’s a smooth lover’s ode that’s at once sly and tender.

GUCCI MANE & SEXYY RED, “YOU DON’T LOVE ME”

These two just go together. Female GuWop and GuWop himself swirl together lightly flirty bars with all-consuming braggadocio for an unabashed playboy and playgirl anthem.

MAXO KREAM, “BIG HOE ME”

Weeks after reuniting with Tyler, the Creator, Maxo Kream returns with his own solo track.

NEW ALBUMS

TYLER, THE CREATOR, 'CHROMOKOPIA'

Tyler, the Creator is, by nature, a colorful dude. But Chromakopia might be his most extravagant yet. Check it out for yourself, tell me I’m wrong.

LIL UZI VERT, 'ETERNAL ATAKE 2'

Nearly five years removed from Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert returns with the sequel, which provides many of the same sonic thrills as the first.

EARTHGANG & SPILLAGE VILLAGE, PERFECT FANTASY

EarthGang’s new LP is called Perfect Fantasy, and with a whimsical swirl of alternative sounds and supple, yet soulful melodies, it definitely sounds like one.

FREDDIE GIBBS, 'YOU ONLY DIE 1NCE'

Gangsta Gibbs is back with an album that pairs his growling delivery with his customary brand of vivid storytelling.

WESTSIDE GUNN & DJ Drama, STILL PRAYING

Westside Gunn is one of the most creative curators in rap right now, and he continues to prove it with Still Praying. He brought DJ Drama along for the ride.

BABY TATE, 'TATE TUESDAY, VOL. 1'

Baby Tate is back. If you want an eclectic mix of colorful bars and even more vibrant soundscapes, this is a good place to start.

IDK, 'BRAVADO + INTIMO'

PG County’s finest is back with another daring release.

JACQUEES, 'MAKING A BABY'

The title here explains it all. Or does it? Listen to find out. Jacquees rarely disappoints.

VONOFF1700, '#TURNTUPNOTBURNTUP'

Terse Chicago street raps distilled through jumpy flows.