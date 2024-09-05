TMZ & Close Colleagues Report Death of Rich Homie Quan, 34

The world of hip-hop has reportedly just lost one of its most distinct creators. According to TMZ , Rich Homie Quan passed away in his home on Thursday. He was 34. He leaves behind four sons.

Rumors of Quan’s death began spreading in the early afternoon, with a popular Young Thug fan X account posting about his potential passing. Soon after, posts from Boosie BadAzz and Jacquees mourned the rapper's passing as well. TMZ has since reported confirming the rapper's death with "his family and a rep for the Fulton County morgue." There has been no confirmation of a cause of death.

“JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST OD ‼️JUST TALK TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY #gomissunigga,” Boosie wrote. “Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for Life. #Richgang,” Jacquees added.

Known for his warbling anthems, Quan broke into the national consciousness with “Type of Way” a little over 11 years ago. From that point on, he became a staple of Atlanta hip-hop, teaming up with Young Thug for Rich Gang: Tha Tour Pt. 1, a Rich Gang mixtape revered by fans to this day. His solo output only reinforced his reputation for deeply affecting music that could stir everything from heartbreak to exhilaration. OKP sends condolences to his family. See reactions to Quan’s reported passing for yourself below.