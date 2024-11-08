The Listening: New Music From Ab-Soul, BadBadNotGood, Babytron and More

With a new month comes new music.

Along with new songs from Jorja Smith is a new single from BadBadNotGood that has quickly become one of the best songs of the year, as well as a new track from Young Nudy and Pi’erre Bourne’s second collab album together.

As for new albums, of course there’s Ab-Soul’s Soul Burger , the TDE rapper’s first full-length release since 2022’s Herbert. There’s also Babytron’s Tronicles, Shordie Shordie’sBreath of Fresh Air and more.

Each week,





New songs

JORJA SMITH, “LOVING YOU” / “DON’T LET ME GO”

Okayplayer will deliver a roundup of all the latest new heat from some of our favorite artists. Check out the latest offerings below.

The U.K. singer releases a soulful two pack, with both songs originally written during the early days of her career.





SKILLA BABY, “JWETT”

The way Skilla says “brother” in his first verse is one of many reasons to play this song — and then run it back again and again until CM3, his upcoming mixtape thatt includes “Jwett,” drops.





BADBADNOTGOOD, “POEIRA COSMICA”

The forward-thinking jazz group gets together with Brazilian singer Tim Bernardes for a soulful and psychedelic-tinged heater with one of the best grooves you’ll hear this year.





YOUNG NUDY, “RIGHT NOW”

Young Nudy joins forces with producer Pi’erre Bourne for the first taste from their upcoming second collab album together, Sli’merre 2.





FINESSE2TYMES & NLE CHOPPA, “VERY DEMURE”

Look, this is a very obvious play to capitalize on a meme, but honestly? Thanks to fine performances from Finesse2Tymes and NLE Choppa, it goes.





KLUSTER FLUX AND NASSAN, “WAR”

Dubstep producer Kluster Flux teams up with Detroit's NASAAN for a pulsating new track.

BIG MOOCHIE GRAPE, “YEA”

Fresh off dropping his EAT OR GET ATE 2 project, Big Moochie Grape unloads his thumping new single, "Yea."





NEW ALBUMS





AB-SOUL, ‘Soul Burger’

The TDE rapper’s latest album is a 15-track release that includes features from Lupe Fiasco, Vince Staples and fellow labelmate Doechii.





YATTA BANDZ, ‘Acrylic’

The Bay Area rapper offers up a short but enjoyable release that includes standout “My Mistake.”





LOE SHIMMY, ‘Nardy World’

The Florida rapper has released his latest tape, which he says he “put a lot of emotions and a lot of feeling into,” according to a press release.





SHORDIE SHORDIE, ‘Breath of Fresh Air’

The Baltimore rapper gets 03 Greedo, Lefty Gunplay and That Mexican OT for his latest album, the 13-track Breath of Fresh Air.





DENISE JULIA, ‘Sweet Nothings (Chapter 2)’

The R&B singer offers some great vocal runs over complimentary beats on her latest release, along with some notable features from Vietnamese singer Thuy and Filipino singer Deny.





BABYTRON, ‘Tronicles’

The Detroit rapper continues to showcase his penchant for witty bars and delightfully bizarre ‘80s-sounding beats on Tronicles.