Drake & Doja Cat Are Going Head-to-Head With September 22 Album Drops

The battle of the hitmakers goes down on September 22. On that date, Drake will release his eighth solo studio album, For All the Dogs, while Doja Cat drops her fourth LP, Scarlet. The news sent shockwaves when Drake announced his release date with strategically placed beads in his hair during his Glendale, Arizona tour stop on Tuesday night (September 5).

Fans previously guessed that the “Meltdown” rapper would unveil FATD on August 25, the same week that the album artwork (drawn by Drake’s son, Adonis) was shared.



"I know everybody's upset that I didn't drop an album last night," the Canadian rapper said at his Seattle tour stop. "I didn’t say it was dropping last night. So don't be mad at me. I just said it was coming soon. It's not going to be that much longer, trust me. You know I got shows everybody. But I promise you, For All the Dogs is on the way."

The album’s lead single is “Search & Rescue,” which was released in April and was alleged to be a diss towards Kanye West. Also expected to make special appearances on the forthcoming LP are Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny.

Drake - Search & Rescue (Official Visualizer) www.youtube.com

One week prior to Drake’s announcement, Grammy-winner Doja Cat revealed that Scarlet would arrive on September 22, albeit controversy surrounding the album artwork. Some fans noticed that that cover was similar to German metal band Chaver's new LP Of Gloom, which also releases on the same date.







The 27-year-old promptly had the cover changed, although it shares the same spider theme. Singles from Scarlet include “Attention,” “Paint the Town Red” and “Demons.” Sticking to her spooky agenda, Doja begins The Scarlet Tour on Halloween (October 31), with supporting acts Ice Spice and Doechii.

Doja Cat - Attention (Official Video) youtu.be

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red (Official Video) youtu.be