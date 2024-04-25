What Made Mobb Deep's ‘The Infamous’ Timeless?

For some people, the connection to their craft is divine. Creating something new out of your circumstances is one thing, but your work becoming one of the pillars of your discipline is truly special. Havoc and Prodigy, better known as Mobb Deep, the two childhood friends from Queensbridge Projects, changed everything with their 1995 album, The Infamous. Released on this day 29 years ago, The Infamous is a new spin on NYC street rap, where both rappers take you for a walk through the toughest and worst parts of their world. There weren’t any albums (at the time) that perfectly encapsulated struggling to survive in poverty like this one, and both Havoc and Prodigy were transitioning into elite talents.

The Infamous came together out of necessity. After being dropped from their record deal after their 1993 debut album Juvenile Hell, Mobb Deep found a new home in Loud Records and returned to the drawing board. Havoc, who was somehow still a novice producer, crafted a bunch of incredible beats; “Survival of the Fittest,” “Trife Life,” “Right Back At You,” “Shook Ones, Pt. II” and countless others are feats of amazing production work. In addition to that, Mobb Deep’s years-long relationship with Q-Tip, who discovered them years earlier, came in handy. Q-Tip re-arranged some of the production, mixed and mastered The Infamous, and also produced three tracks on the album.

In that same vein, Prodigy began to show flashes of the elite MC he would soon become. While Havoc was no slouch on the mic, Prodigy’s haunting vocals and unflinching descriptions of the goings-on in Queensbridge and beyond were like none other. Shining alongside modern-day legends like Raekwon and Nas on “Eye For An Eye (Your Beef Is Mines) and again on “Right Back At You” with Ghostface Killah, Rae again, and Big Noyd, illustrates the level P was at.