Photo by Sean Drakes/Getty Images.
Black-Owned Art Spaces in NYC You Should Check Out
There is so much breathtaking art to see around the city, so why not support some Black-owned establishments? Lucky for you, we’ve got a list to get you started!
Is there a better way to spend an afternoon in NYC than going on a leisurely art stroll? Not only do you get to enjoy inspirational and visually-stimulating art, but you also get to explore the vibrant neighborhoods of the best city in the world. We’ve got a great selection of Black-owned art spaces stretching across the city for you to check out. Grab some friends and get ready to discover all that these talented art destinations have to offer.
The Bishop Gallery
With the goal in mind of bringing thought-provoking art to Brooklyn, co-owners of The Bishop, Stevenson Dunn and Erwin John, opened the gallery in 2013, and it’s been a community hit ever since. In the spirit of community, everyone is welcome to take part in all the works that the contemporary space has to offer.
Location: 120 East 125th St.
Caribbean Cultural Center African Diaspora Institute
Founded in 1976 by Dr. Marta Moreno Vega, CCCADI was built on the mission of showcasing art that served as representation for social justice. Through art, education, and culture-based programs, CCCADI serves as an organization that allows for all members of the community to participate in art appreciation and the history that it comes from. The CCCADI also hosts events that celebrate various cultural practices, so make it a family affair and be sure to stop by!
Location: 120 East 125th St.
Richard Beavers Gallery
Located in Bed-Stuy and founded in 2007, the Richard Beavers Gallery serves as the meeting place for all things concerning artistic expression in the Black community. The contemporary art gallery is dedicated to showcasing the work of emerging and often underrepresented Black artists, ensuring that stories from all corners of the world get to be told.
Location: 408 Marcus Garvey Blvd.
Welancora Gallery
Beyond the doors of an unsuspecting Brooklyn brownstone lies an array of art that encapsulates the artistic connection between the Black experience. Founded by Ivy N. Jones in 2022, the Welancora Gallery is a space where communities are able to digest complex themes through unique perspectives. Because of the media on display, the gallery is a hub for education about whatever topics are being discussed, which helps to push those important conversations.
Location: 33 Herkimer St.
Jenkins Johnson Gallery
Owned and directed by Karen Jenkins-Johnson, this gallery’s Brooklyn location (the other in San Francisco), showcases the inspiring work of international artists in all forms of media. The gallery ensures that a diverse team of artists, curators, and collectors come together and make sense of all the world has to offer. The Jenkins Johnson Gallery allows communities of all ages to take in the creative abilities of the artists it represents.
Location: 207 Ocean Ave.
Black Gotham Experience
Founded in 2010 by Kamau Ware, the Black Gotham Experience began as a series of walking tours to bring fresh sets of eyes to the influence that the African diaspora has on the world. Now, as a visual experience, the BGE makes these perspectives readily available to learn and enjoy the history behind the influences that often go unnoticed.
Location: 192 Front St.
