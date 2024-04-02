Photo by Roger Kisby/WireImage.
The Spring 2024 Festivals On Our Radar
The weather is getting warmer and summer is just around the corner, but first there's a whole line-up of music festivals you can hit this spring.
The spring is when everything picks up, whether it’s parties, concerts, or just get-togethers with your friends. In music, the warmer temperatures usher in festival season, when all of your favorite artists perform at can’t-miss events all over the world. This year will bring another slate of festivals, showcasing a little bit of something for everyone. Over here at Okayplayer, our focus is rap, R&B and everything in between, and this year’s festival schedule falls right in line with that. So whether it’s Usher’s Lovers and Friends out in Las Vegas, Mary J. Blige’s Strength of A Woman Festival and Summit in Brooklyn, or the Roots Picnic in Philly, a good time is guaranteed. Look below for everything you need to be in attendance.
Dreamville Fest
When: April 6-7, 2024
Where: Raleigh, N.C.
Lineup highlights: J. Cole, SZA, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, ScHoolboy Q, Amaarae
What We’re Excited To See: The possibility of new J. Cole songs, Sexyy Red’s set showcasing her recent string of hits, and the return of ScHoolboy Q to the festival circuit
Get tickets for Dreamville Fest.
Roots Picnic
When: June 1-2, 2024
Where: Philadelphia, Pa.
Lineup highlights: Lil Wayne & The Roots, Jill Scott, Nas, Gunna, Victoria Monet
What We’re Excited To See: Weezy backed by the Roots crew, Gunna’s first festival set since being free, Victoria Monet’s post-Grammys victory lap
Lovers & Friends
When: May 4, 2024
Where: Las Vegas, Nevada
Lineup highlights: Usher, Alicia Keys, Janet Jackson, Nelly Furtado, Snoop Dogg
What We’re Excited To See: Usher performing all of Confessions, the career-spanning excellence of Janet Jackson, Ja Rule & Ashanti’s performing early-aughts classics
Get tickets to Lovers & Friends.
Strength of A Woman Festival and Summit 2024
Good Morning NYC! We\u2019re proud to present the 2024 Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit in partnership with @LiveNationUrban\nOur purpose is to empower, educate and elevate on May 10-12, Mother\u2019s Day Weekend in New York, NY for the first time. \nI can\u2019t wait to see you there!\u2026— (@)
When: May 10-12
Where: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Lineup highlights: Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, Fat Joe, Muni Long
What We’re Excited To See: Mary J Blige’s headlining set, Muni Long’s set after her huge year, and Lola Brooke’s onstage energy.
Get tickets to Strength of a Woman Festival and Sumit.
Broccoli City Festival
When: July 27-28, 2024
Where: Washington, D.C.
Lineup highlights: Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PartyNextDoor, Victoria Monet
What We’re Excited To See: Megan Thee Stallion's final stop on the "Hot Girl Summer Tour," Veeze on the big stage, Kaytranada turning the event into a party.
Get tickets to Broccoli City Festival.
