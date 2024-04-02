The Spring 2024 Festivals On Our Radar

The spring is when everything picks up, whether it’s parties, concerts, or just get-togethers with your friends. In music, the warmer temperatures usher in festival season, when all of your favorite artists perform at can’t-miss events all over the world. This year will bring another slate of festivals, showcasing a little bit of something for everyone. Over here at Okayplayer, our focus is rap, R&B and everything in between, and this year’s festival schedule falls right in line with that. So whether it’s Usher’s Lovers and Friends out in Las Vegas, Mary J. Blige’s Strength of A Woman Festival and Summit in Brooklyn, or the Roots Picnic in Philly, a good time is guaranteed. Look below for everything you need to be in attendance.

Dreamville Fest

When: April 6-7, 2024



Where: Raleigh, N.C.

Lineup highlights: J. Cole, SZA, Nicki Minaj, 50 Cent, ScHoolboy Q, Amaarae

What We’re Excited To See: The possibility of new J. Cole songs, Sexyy Red’s set showcasing her recent string of hits, and the return of ScHoolboy Q to the festival circuit

Get tickets for Dreamville Fest.

Roots Picnic

When: June 1-2, 2024



Where: Philadelphia, Pa.

Lineup highlights: Lil Wayne & The Roots, Jill Scott, Nas, Gunna, Victoria Monet

What We’re Excited To See: Weezy backed by the Roots crew, Gunna’s first festival set since being free, Victoria Monet’s post-Grammys victory lap

Get tickets to Roots Picnic.

Lovers & Friends

When: May 4, 2024



Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Lineup highlights: Usher, Alicia Keys, Janet Jackson, Nelly Furtado, Snoop Dogg

What We’re Excited To See: Usher performing all of Confessions, the career-spanning excellence of Janet Jackson, Ja Rule & Ashanti’s performing early-aughts classics

Get tickets to Lovers & Friends.

Strength of A Woman Festival and Summit 2024

When: May 10-12



Where: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Lineup highlights: Mary J. Blige, Jill Scott, Fat Joe, Muni Long

What We’re Excited To See: Mary J Blige’s headlining set, Muni Long’s set after her huge year, and Lola Brooke’s onstage energy.

Get tickets to Strength of a Woman Festival and Sumit.

Broccoli City Festival

When: July 27-28, 2024



Where: Washington, D.C.

Lineup highlights: Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, PartyNextDoor, Victoria Monet

What We’re Excited To See: Megan Thee Stallion's final stop on the "Hot Girl Summer Tour," Veeze on the big stage, Kaytranada turning the event into a party.

Get tickets to Broccoli City Festival.