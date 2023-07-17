Drake Trolls 'Vogue' EIC Anna Wintour Months After ‘Her Loss’ Lawsuit

Despite Drake and 21 Savagesettling a lawsuit with Vogue, the Champagne Papi isn’t letting up on the publication’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. During a recent stop on his It’s All A Blur Tour, which began earlier this month, the 5-time Grammy-winner displayed hideous images of Wintour, made with artificial intelligence. With 21 Savage as the supporting act on It’s All A Blur Tour, the fictional version of Wintour seems to pop up during their performance of “Jimmy Crooks” from Drake’s eleventh album Honestly, Nevermind.









@mookthahustla I think i was the only one who know who that was 😭😭😭 #annewintour #drakeconcert #itsallablurtour #drizzy #detroitt

During the release of Drake and Savage’s collaborative album Her Loss last November, the pair released faux promotional Vogue issues, some images showing the rappers in luxury wear and a vintage photo of Wintour superimposed with Drake. Condé Nast demanded that the rare “magazine” copies halt circulation and called for $4 million in damages, citing "widespread belief that the counterfeit issue and counterfeit cover disseminated by Defendants were real." Some images from the magazine were also taken off of social media.



The magazines were all a part of the troll-worthy Her Lossrollout, where Drake and Savage “appeared” on Saturday Night Live, NPR Tiny Desk Concerts, COLORSxSTUDIOS and The Howard Stern Show. In February, following a months-long legal battle, the rappers settled with Condé Nast for an undisclosed amount.

"As a creative company, we of course understand our brands may from time to time be referenced in other creative works," said Condé Nast general counsel, Will Bowes. "In this instance, however, it was clear to us that Drake and 21 Savage leveraged Vogue's reputation for their own commercial purposes and, in the process, confused audiences who trust Vogue as the authoritative voice on fashion and culture."

Furthermore, J. Cole surprised It’s All A Blur Tour attendees in Montreal on Friday and Saturday (July 14 to July 15), and on the latter night, Drizzy begged Cole for an album feature. The 6 God’s forthcoming album, For All the Dogs, is expected to release later this year.