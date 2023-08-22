Drake Unveils ‘For All the Dogs’ Artwork, Drawn By His 5-Year-Old Son, Adonis

The rollout for forthcoming Drake album For All the Dogs seems to be helmed by the rapper’s 5-year-old son, Adonis Graham. On Monday (August 21), the five-time Grammy-winner shared the album cover of his eighth studio album on Instagram, showing a four-legged creature with red-colored eyes against a black backdrop. The album is rumored to release this Friday (August 25).

Young Adonis has apparently been spending quality time with Drizzy throughout his It’s All A Blur tour, attending a show in Los Angeles on August 12. During the Kia Forum tour stop, the 6 God forewarned women attendees not to throw their bras onstage.



"Look, to be honest with you, I can't talk about t***** tonight in L.A. because my son is attending the show for the first time," the rapper humorously said. "So we’ve got to keep this real PG tonight. Y’all keep your bras on. Throw them up here another night."

While the tour continues with supporting acts 21 Savage and Sexyy Red, attendees have been finding more creative items to throw onstage, like Drake’s poetry book Titles Ruin Everything, which he flawlessly caught at the Bay Area’s Chase Center last Friday (August 18).

For All the Dogs, which was officially announced in June, follows Drake’s 2022 albums Honestly, Nevermind and the 21 Savage-assisted Her Loss. In recent months, Drizzy announced that Nicki Minaj and Bad Bunny would both be featured on For All the Dogs. The album’s lead single, “Search & Rescue,” was released in April.