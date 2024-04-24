Berhana Takes Over The Bowery Ballroom with the 'Nomad’s Tour'

On April 16, Berhana brought his Nomad’s Tour to the sold-out Bowery Ballroom and tore the house down. By the time he was done, there was electricity in the air radiating from the energy that had been left on stage. It had been a night of singing, screaming, and storytelling, making it an unforgettable experience for all those in attendance.

Starting the evening off strong was Asha Imuno , the talented multihyphenate from Moreno Valley, California. His album, PINS & NEEDLES, was released earlier this year, and it has been circulated heavily by true music lovers and casual listeners alike. When Okayplayer spoke to him before the release of the project, his passion for making music was immediately evident, but seeing him live is an entirely different story. His energy was contagious as the crowd interacted with his every move, whether it was call and response or finishing lines from his songs. Imuno also shared just a taste of some unreleased tracks, and spoiler alert – they’re phenomenal. His set seemed to be over in no time, but the crowd was definitely hyped up enough for the next act of the night.

Asha Imuno posese for a photo at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City on Apil 16 for the Nomad's Tour. Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer. Starting his set off with captivating visual projections, Yonas Michael brought a unique DJ experience that fully captivated the audience. He made musical magic by taking the rhythmic instrumentals of amapiano and mixing them seamlessly with the most loved songs of today, Michael literally had the crowd jumping. Songs like Tyla’s “Water” and Frank Ocean’s “Thinking ‘Bout You” were included in the playlist, perfectly warming up the audience for the man of the evening, Berhana. Berhana eventually took the stage and delivered a dynamic and immerse set — memorable and special in so many ways. The audience was elated to hear some music from his recent album, Amén, and if you haven’t had a chance to tune in yet, it’s definitely not too late! Everyone was also pleasantly excited to hear some music from his early discography, and even some unreleased tracks. Between dancing, singing, and rapping, he fully commanded the stage; Berhana is one of those gifted performers that everyone should get a chance to see live! We’re certain this trio of performers gives a great show, no matter where they are playing, but they definitely brought their A-game to NYC. There are still a few spots left on the tour , so if they’re coming to a venue near you, make sure to check them out! We promise you won’t regret it.

Photo by Kaushik Kalidindi for Okayplayer. Asha Imuno performs at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City on Apil 16 for the Nomad's Tour.




















