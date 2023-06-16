Doja Cat Shows Off Her Domination On New Single “Attention”

Doja Cat vocalizes her struggles with fame on new single “Attention.” On Friday (June 16), the 27-year-old rapper dropped the Y2K and Rogét Chahayed-produced song, Doja’s follow-up to the “Kill Bill” remix with SZA in April. “Attention” also marks the Grammy-winning artist’s first solo commercial single since “Vegas” from the Elvis biopic soundtrack in 2022.

Directed by Tanu Muino, the music video for “Attention” shows Doja, legal name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, dodging rabid fans (and haters) in Los Angeles. As pointed out by Vulture, Dlamini references Nicki Minaj, who she collaborated with on the 2020 remix to “Say So.” As fans of both rappers have tried to pit the woman against each other over the years, Dlamini denies any beef on her end.

“I paid all my respect to those who taught me how to make it,” Dlamini raps. “And now I reap the benefits with no confrontation / Y’all fall into beef, but that’s another conversation.” Furthermore, she raps “Why she think she Nicki M? She think she hot s***,” before saluting the Queen rapper: “Of course you b****** comparing Doja to who the hottest.”



Doja Cat - Attention (Official Video) www.youtube.com

Earlier this year, Dlamini was named one of TIME100’s Most Influential People of 2023. Fans have awaited the rapper’s fourth album, which will follow 2021’s Planet Her, which Dlamini has previously teased to Variety will step away from the “pop and glittery sounds” of her earlier catalog. While promoting her new partnership with Patrón El Cielo, Dlamini gave an update on her new LP’s title and sounds that she’s ‘reconnected’ with.



“It’s no longer called ‘First of All.’ I’ve been messing around with name ideas for the album and have like eight of them that I’m deciding between,” she told Rolling Stone. “I’ll be announcing the real title soon. I’ve been reconnecting with the music that I was raised listening to; Erykah Badu, John Coltrane, Nineties hip hop…the music that influenced me as a kid. I think my new music will bring some of that inspiration forward.”