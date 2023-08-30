Doja Cat Gives Spooky Announcement for Fourth Album ‘Scarlet’

Doja Cat enters her Scarlet era on Friday, September 22. On Wednesday morning (August 30), the Grammy-winner officially announced her forthcoming fourth studio album, with a vintage horror-themed trailer for her new single, “Demons.” Also appearing in the clip is actress Christina Ricci, who originally starred as Wednesday in The Addams Family franchise in the 1990s. Sticking to the single’s freakish theme, Doja also set X/Twitter abuzz with the single’s artwork, which apparently shows her standing upside down in a bizarre room.





“Demons” arrives on Friday, September 1, marking Doja’s third single from Scarlet, following “Attention” and “Paint the Town Red.” Additionally, Doja, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, posted the Scarlet album artwork on Instagram, depicting a purple spider with fangs. The album follows Doja’s 2021 LP Planet Her, which featured Grammy-winning single “Kiss Me More” featuring SZA.



“I don’t want to spoil too much, but like past projects, there’s lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I’ve never explored before,” Dlamini told Harper’s Bazaar. “So that is exciting to me, and I can’t wait to put it out.”

DOJA CAT & SZA Win Best Pop Duo Performance For “KISS ME MORE” | 2022 GRAMMYs Acceptance Speech www.youtube.com

Some fans – at least those who’ve remained – noticed that the Scarlet album artwork looks eerily similar to German metal band Of Gloom, which also releases September 22.

Ahead of Scarlet, Dlamini will be the headlining performer for Victoria’s Secret Prime Video special ‘The Tour ‘23.’ One month after the release of Scarlet, Dlamini will embark on The Scarlet Tour with supporting acts Ice Spice and Doechii.