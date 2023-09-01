Doja Cat is Her Worst Nightmare in New Single "Demons"

Doja Cat enters the darkness on new single “Demons.” From her forthcoming LP Scarlet, the single follows her recent efforts “Attention” and “Paint the Town Red,” all which have an edgier influence than the rapper-singer’s pop style of the past.

In recent interviews and tweets/posts, the 27-year-old teased that her new album would include more rapping than past releases. “I have thrown fits my whole career because I have been making music that didn’t allow me to have a mental release,” she told V Magazine last month. “I have been making music that is palatable, marketable and sellable, that has allowed me to be where I am now.”

Co-directed by Doja Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, and Christian Breslauer, the four-minute music video depicts the Grammy-winner tormenting actress Christina Ricci, who starred in the 1990s The Addams Family franchise. In some scenes, Doja’s appearance replicates an all-black creature seen on the single’s bizarre artwork.

The original Scarlet artwork also drew attention from Doja’s fans, who noticed its similarities to forthcoming album Of Gloom by German metal band Chaver. The album ironically releases on September 22, the same date as Scarlet. In light of the controversy, the Scarlet album cover was changed.



Days after Scarlet drops – which follows Doja’s 2021 album Planet Her – the artist will next headline Victoria Secret’s Prime Video special The Tour ‘23 on September 26. Also entering Doja’s hectic schedule is The Scarlet Tour, the Los Angeles native’s first headlining outing, with support from Ice Spice and Doechii. True to the Scarlet theme, the tour begins on Halloween (October 31) in San Francisco, also hitting Phoenix, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, D.C., Brooklyn and more before ending on December 13 in Chicago.

