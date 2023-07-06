Drake Homages Virgil Abloh At 'It’s All A Blur Tour' Opening In Chicago

Drake gave a decade-long celebration of his hit catalog at the opening night of his 56-date It’s All A Blur tour on Wednesday night (July 5). Kicking off at the United Center in Chicago, Drizzy performed 48 selections, starting with 2011’s “Look What You’ve Done” alongside what appeared to be an actor portraying a younger version of the Canadian rapper. Drake also ran through fan favorites like “Started From the Bottom,” “Nonstop,” “God’s Plan,” “Controlla,” “Rich Flex” and more.









The Boy couldn’t touch down in Chicago without giving homage to Virgil Abloh, who the rapper celebrated with a massive statue. The artwork was a replica of Abloh throwing a kite down the runway at a Louis Vuitton fashion show in 2018. Drake also has a tattoo of the image on his forearm, and dedicated his 2022 album Honestly, Nevermind to Abloh.



“Please make some noise for one of the most important people I’ve met in this industry,” Drake said on stage. “Make some noise for one of the greatest minds that we’ve ever seen.”

He added, “Our brother, our family, he goes by the name of Virgil Abloh. Let’s pay some respect.”

The supporting act for the show was 21 Savage, as the two released collaborative project Her Loss last November. At one point during the show, Drake confirmed anticipation for his twelfth solo album For All the Dogs.

Tour merch included Nike hats, several spray-painted graphic tees, bucket hats and Drake’s controversial poetry book Titles Ruin Everything, co-authored by songwriter and composer Kenza Samir.

The It’s All A Blur tour continues its three-month run through October 9 in Columbus, Ohio.

