Sade Fans Rejoice: Six Albums To Be Re-Released on Vinyl

When it comes to delivering those pristine, soulful, and enchanting R&B vibes, there’s nothing better than the enchanting, velvety vocals of Sade. As a highly respected legendary vocalist and all-around beauty, she has been gracing our eyes, hearts, and souls for years. Her unique sound is timeless, and now, we’ll have the chance to own highly sought-after vinyl of her captivating discography.

Legacy Records has announced a vinyl reissuing of her six albums and diehard fans are rejoicing and celebrating. With vinyl coming back in style recently, now is the perfect chance to grab physical copies of your favorites, from Diamond Life to Lovers Rock.

Sade's discography is be re-released on vinyl. Photo courtesy of Legacy Recordings, A Division of Sony.

Sade’s first three albums, Diamond Life, Promise, and Stronger Than Pride will be released on June 10 as the first batch of highly anticipated works by the singer. Her next three albums, Love Deluxe, Lovers Rock, and Soldier Of Love, will be released later this year on September 20.

This reissuing is a huge deal for music lovers and collectors alike, and we’re definitely more than excited to grab a few copies for ourselves. Whether you’re adding these vinyls to your personal collection or giving them as a gift, all six albums are definitely essentials for any fan of R&B and soul music. Luckily for you, we will have them available for pre-order on our very own Okayshop, so make sure to secure your copy early!