Doja Cat to Take Ice Spice & Doechii On ‘The Scarlet Tour’

Doja Cat is taking rap and pop newcomers Ice Spice and Doechii on ‘The Scarlet Tour.’ On Friday (June 23), the Planet Her artist announced the engagement as her first headlining arena tour, which will have 24 dates across North America. The festivities begin on October 31 (also Halloween) in San Francisco, with additional stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Houston, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte, D.C., Brooklyn, and more before the tour wraps on December 13 in Chicago.

Last week, Doja Cat, legal name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, released her first solo single in over a year, titled “Attention.” In an Instagram Live after “Attention” was dropped, Dlamini explained that the song is more than a single; it’s a statement.



“It’s not really supposed to be replayed,” she said. “I’m commanding you to listen to what I’m saying on the song.”





Doja Cat - Attention (Official Video) youtu.be

The 27-year-old also explained that her fourth studio album will host more diverse sounds that her earlier discography. “The album is fun,” Dlamini stated. “It’s music, but there’s little pieces of my heart that I put into certain songs (that) I feel like help shape the album and give it purpose.”



Ice Spice and Doechii have had recent success of their own, as the former newly released the “Barbie World” collaboration with Nicki Minaj. In January, the Bronx artist dropped her debut EP Like..? with a feature from Lil Tjay (“Gangsta Boo”). Doechii, who unveiled EP She / Her / Black Bitch last August, earned her first career No. 1 single this week with “What It Is (Block Boy)” featuring fellow Florida rapper Kodak Black.