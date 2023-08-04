Watch Doja Cat Get Artsy In New ‘Paint the Town Red’ Music Video

Doja Cat continues her fiery album rollout with new single “Paint the Town Red.” On Friday (August 4), the Grammy-winner also shared the music video, directed by herself and Nina McNeely. The artistic 5-minute clip is based on paintings that the rapper-singer has created on Instagram Live. “Paint the Town Red” also follows Doja’s previous single, “Attention,” which was released in June.

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red (Official Video) www.youtube.com

“Paint the Town Red” follows the announcement of Doja Cat, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, being featured performer for The Victoria’s Secret World Tour. The part-documentary part-fashion show is scheduled to air on Prime Video on September 26.



“Because the Tour is a celebration of the strength and unique talent of creatives, we really wanted to channel this message through this look,” Dlamini told Harper’s Bazaar. “I felt so powerful and confident wearing these pieces, which is so important to me.”

Despite Dlamini clashing with fans on social media last month – leading to the artist losing over 500K Instagram followers – she’s expected to embark on The Scarlet Tour on Halloween. Supporting acts for the multi-city live engagement are “Deli” rapper Ice Spice and “Block Boy (What It Is)” artist Doechii. Dlamini’s fourth studio album is slated to release before the end of 2023.



“I don’t want to spoil too much, but like past projects, there’s lots of different energy to songs, plus new sounds that I’ve never explored before,” Dlamini said in her Harper’s Bazaar interview. “So that is exciting to me, and I can’t wait to put it out.”