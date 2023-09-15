Drake Drops First 'For All the Dogs' Single With SZA

Drake and SZA go head-to-head on new collaboration “Slime You Out.” The single dropped on Friday (September 15), one week ahead of Drake’s eighth studio album, For All the Dogs. The artists, who dated in 2009 according to SZA, air each other out on the five-minute track, produced by Bnyx, Noah “40” Shebib, Dalton Tennant, and Noel Cadastre. Drizzy also worked with Bnyx and Shebib on For All the Dogs lead single “Search & Rescue,” which was released in April.

The “Slime You Out” promo cover shows Halle Berry being drenched in slime at Nickelodeon's 25th Annual Kids' Choice Awards in 2012. On Monday (September 11), the 6 God told attendees at his It’s All A Blur tour stop in Austin to expect a new song towards the end of the week. “I know y’all are excited to hear the album. I know it’s like two weeks out, but I’m gonna drop a song this week – just to let you know what’s up,” he said.

For All the Dogs is scheduled to drop on September 22, the same day that Doja Cat releases her fourth studio album Scarlet. Both rappers will battle it out to atop the Billboard 200, but Doja’s recent single “Paint the Town Red” has already become the first rap track to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. “Search & Rescue” peaked at No. 2 on the chart.



For All the Dogs has also gained support from Drake’s father, Dennis Graham. “I had the pleasure of sitting in my Son’s dressing room and listening to this new album and I must say that it is some of the best music that I’ve heard him do, and I am sure that every Drake fan throughout the entire world is going feel this one,” the 68-year-old wrote under the album’s promo video on Instagram.