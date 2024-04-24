Photo credits: Oh No (left) courtesy of Empire Records, The Alchemist (center) by Burak Cingi/Redferns, Mozzy by Prince Williams/Wireimage. Photo illustration by Srikar Poruri for Okayplayer.
The West is Active: We Were Blessed Last Week With Albums From Mozzy and Gangrene
A duo of must-listen albums just dropped from the West Coast's Mozzy alongside a collaborative project from Oh No and The Alchemist, as the duo Gangrene.
There are so many new rap albums every week. It can be hard to track what’s what, who’s coming up, and when your favorite artist drops. Last Friday (April 19) featured two new albums worth a listen in the California brothers in arms Gangrene’s (The Alchemist and Oh No) Heads I Win, Tails You Lose and Bay Area mainstay Mozzy’s Children of the Slums. Both albums represent different sides of West Coast rap, but both projects are quality, and show both Gangrene and Mozzy still have tricks up their sleeves.
Mozzy - LOST IN MY THOUGHTS (Official Audio)
Mozzy has long been the epitome of Bay Area street rap, a particularly vulnerable and honest artist who has always been forthcoming about the not-so-pleasant parts of the block. On Children of The Slums, he is reflective, detailing the people and relationships he’s lost to the street over slower, dark beats. The first song, “Damn,” is about Mozzy being caught in a beef between friends of his; “Red Nose Bully” is about wanting his friends out of prison as he keeps others out of trouble. Mozzy is known for his loyalty to his neighborhood, but his maturity has changed how he sees himself; he demands respect from outsiders while being the voice of reason for those closest to him. He’s been through a lot, and that shows through lyrics like “Seen so many coffins, nigga tired of death” on “Ebony From 12th,” and wondering out loud if his friends would miss him if he died on the aptly-titled “If I Die Right Now.” Mozzy is a treasure and still has plenty to share through music.
The Alchemist & Ohno (Gangrene) "Just Doing Art" feat. Boldy James
Gangrene, the California-based duo of The Alchemist and Oh No, dropped their first album in nine years with Heads I Win, Tails You Lose. As both of them are rappers and producers, they both rap on every song, and split the beats 8 to 5 (with both showing out with their ear for loops), ALC doing the majority. What’s most gripping about HIWTYL is that Alc and Oh No are super sharp on the mic. For such a long album layoff, Gangrene is rapping at a high level; they also have incredible chemistry. The Alchemist is more of a luxurious flexer who has seen it all, while Oh No is a wise, intelligent gangsta. Gangrene finds ways to star in their distinct roles on various songs, with “Espionage,” “Magic Dust” with Evidence, and “Just Doing Art” featuring Boldy James being some of the standouts. The Alchemist has been on a great run, and the talents next to him like Oh No shine just as bright for the duration of Heads I Win, Tails You Lose.
Both Gangrene’s Heads I Win, Tails You Lose, and Mozzy’s Children of The Slums are available on every platform now. Check them out!
