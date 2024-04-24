There are so many new rap albums every week. It can be hard to track what’s what, who’s coming up, and when your favorite artist drops. Last Friday (April 19) featured two new albums worth a listen in the California brothers in arms Gangrene’s (The Alchemist and Oh No) Heads I Win, Tails You Lose and Bay Area mainstay Mozzy’s Children of the Slums. Both albums represent different sides of West Coast rap, but both projects are quality, and show both Gangrene and Mozzy still have tricks up their sleeves.

Mozzy - LOST IN MY THOUGHTS (Official Audio) Mozzy has long been the epitome of Bay Area street rap, a particularly vulnerable and honest artist who has always been forthcoming about the not-so-pleasant parts of the block. On Children of The Slums, he is reflective, detailing the people and relationships he’s lost to the street over slower, dark beats. The first song, “Damn,” is about Mozzy being caught in a beef between friends of his; “Red Nose Bully” is about wanting his friends out of prison as he keeps others out of trouble. Mozzy is known for his loyalty to his neighborhood, but his maturity has changed how he sees himself; he demands respect from outsiders while being the voice of reason for those closest to him. He’s been through a lot, and that shows through lyrics like “Seen so many coffins, nigga tired of death” on “Ebony From 12th,” and wondering out loud if his friends would miss him if he died on the aptly-titled “If I Die Right Now.” Mozzy is a treasure and still has plenty to share through music.