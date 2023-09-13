Doja Cat Was on Demon Time During the 2023 MTV VMAs

Days before Doja Cat is set to premiere her new album, the rapper performed an extended set at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

Doja Cat performed her three singles: "Attention," "Paint the Town Red," and "Demons." In true Doja fashion, the performance was highly theoretical, featuring the rapper wearing a revealing business casual outfit backed by dancers painted red.

Doja has a lot to celebrate. Her single "Paint the Town Red" is the first hip-hop track in over a year to hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 charts. “Paint the Town Red,” which samples the 1963 Dionne Warwick hit “Walk on By,” marks Doja’s second chart-topper, following the “Say So” remix with Nicki Minaj, which held the No. 1 spot for one week in May 2020.

Doja Cat's new album, Scarlet, is dropping next week, on September 22, the same day Drake is dropping his new album, For All the Dogs,. The album will feature 15 songs. As of now, there are no features on the album. Confirmed producers include D.A. Got That Dope, Earl on the Beat, Y2K, and more.

Last month Doja spoke to Harpers Brazer about the album, saying:

"This new album is more introspective, but I’m not leaning so hard into that to where it becomes boring. So I want to give stories and bops. It’s a nice mixture of both. I think this project is a really fun canvas for me to play with my rap skills and talk about what’s going on in my life. But I’m not abandoning who I was and what I know about pop and singing and that aspect of music."

Watch her performance below.