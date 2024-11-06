Photo by Brendan Gutenschwager/Anadolu via Getty Images.
Social Media Reacts to Donald Trump Winning the 2024 Election
After losing the 2020 election, Donald Trump has won the presidency again four years later.
Donald Trump has won the 2024 presidential election and, as expected, social media has a lot to say.
Depending on the echo chamber you live in, you saw either a whole lot of doom and gloom or a whole lot of celebratory memes. However, the reactions have been as divided as the election results — which have so far seen Trump win 51.5 percent of the popular vote compared to Vice President Kamala Harris’ 47.5 percent. A few states, like Arizona, Michigan and Nevada, still have votes to count but it is unlikely to close the gap.
“Trump will lead America into the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” wrote one X user. “Better study up on what that means.” “CONGRATULATIONS Predident elect Donald J. Trump #47 #DonaldTrump,” wrote another enthusiastic, Trump-supporting X user.
“People who say ‘well trump was president in 2016 you'll live 🤓’ do not realize tens of thousands of people died because he downplayed a pandemic and women today are dying because of the 3 supreme court justices he appointed,” wrote a Trump critic on X.
“Trump is going to protect our citizens from open borders. Letting dangerous migrants in that have been flooding in our open borders. There is a legal process to come here. It needs to be followed,” wrote another.
Clearly, people have a lot of strong emotions about the outcome of the election. That makes sense — there was a lot at stake. When looking at reactions, it’s also important to see how we got here.
The year has truly been an unforgettable one in terms of the election. Initially, it seemed as if President Joe Biden would once again be battling against former President Donald Trump for the White House.
But after a poor debate performance in June, Biden ended up dropping out of the race and endorsing his vice president, Harris, for president the following month.
That same month, an attempted assassination was made on Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump was shot at by a 20-year-old, with the would-be assassin wounding Trump’s right ear.
This followed another attempted assassination against him a couple of months later in September when a 58-year-old was spotted aiming a rifle at Trump while he golfed in Florida (the person never shot at Trump).
Trump’s win comes after losing the 2020 election four years prior against Biden. He won the 2016 election against Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, which came as a shock to not just most of the United States but across the world.
Alongside Trump’s return to office will be Vice President-elect JD Vance.
It’ll be interesting to see how Trump leads the U.S., especially in regard to the main concerns he and Harris addressed throughout their respective campaigns. There’s also the fact that he still faces civil and criminal cases, although both will likely be a challenge to get done while he’s in office.
“America’s future will be bigger, better, bolder, brighter, happier, stronger, freer, greater and more united than ever before,” Trump said earlier this year at the Republican National Convention, where he formally received the Republican presidential nomination. “And quite simply put, we will very quickly make America great again.”
Scroll below to see reactions to Trump’s win.
