Social Media Reacts to Donald Trump Winning the 2024 Election

Donald Trump has won the 2024 presidential electi on and, as expected, social media has a lot to say.

Depending on the echo chamber you live in, you saw either a whole lot of doom and gloom or a whole lot of celebratory memes. However, the reactions have been as divided as the election results — which have so far seen Trump win 51.5 percent of the popular vote compared to Vice President Kamala Harris’ 47.5 percent. A few states, like Arizona, Michigan and Nevada, still have votes to count but it is unlikely to close the gap.

“Trump will lead America into the Fourth Industrial Revolution,” wrote one X user . “Better study up on what that means.” “CONGRATULATIONS Predident elect Donald J. Trump #47 #DonaldTrump,” wrote another enthusiastic, Trump-supporting X user. “People who say ‘well trump was president in 2016 you'll live 🤓’ do not realize tens of thousands of people died because he downplayed a pandemic and women today are dying because of the 3 supreme court justices he appointed,” wrote a Trump critic on X. “Trump is going to protect our citizens from open borders. Letting dangerous migrants in that have been flooding in our open borders. There is a legal process to come here. It needs to be followed,” wrote another .