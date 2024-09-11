These Donald Trump Debate Memes Are the Ultimate Pick Me Up

If you watched the first 2024 United States presidential debate between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris last night, you already know Trump had a sloppy performance. Actually, you didn’t even have to see the spectacle to know that much; memes about it were all over the place.

Indeed, it didn’t take long for Trump to end up the butt of a lot of social media jokes as his usual combination of wit and bluster pretty much failed him the whole way through. With each hyperbolic statement and blatant non-sequitur, the former president made himself into even more of a self-parody than he already was, and the internet took notice.