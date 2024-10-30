An Okayplayer Election Explainer

The anticipation is building for the 244 million Americans eligible to vote in one of the most consequential presidential races of the century. For those who don’t have a political science degree or time to tune into the news around the clock, it can be difficult to cut through the political jargon and truly understand how former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to tackle important issues like reproductive rights and inflation that will impact all Americans in some way. With less than a week until Election Day, Okayplayer is helping voters understand what each campaign vows to do should they be elected. Here is a breakdown of the Harris-Walz and Trump-Vance campaigns' stances on reproductive rights, foreign policy, economic opportunity, race and immigration.

Kamala Harris

After a historic race dropout from President Joe Biden this summer, Harris hit the ground running with less than four months to campaign. She has made promises to uplift middle-class Americans and ensure reproductive rights for women.

Reproductive Rights

Harris has advocated for reproductive rights throughout her political career. She intends to safeguard access to abortions by signing a congressional bill into law that would restore national reproductive freedoms that were lost when Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. In September, she told Wisconsin Public Radio that she intends to do this by eliminating the filibuster, a strategy used in the Senate to prolong or block legislation from being passed. Additionally, she is advocating for federal protections to access in vitro fertilization (IVF) after the Alabama Supreme Court ruled in February that frozen embryos could be considered children. Earlier this month, she also proposed to expand access to affordable contraception.

Foreign Policy/Gaza

During her time as vice president, Harris has repeatedly expressed her support for Israel, particularly since the October 7 attack last year. The Harris-Walz campaign intends to “always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself,” according to its website . During her speech at the Democratic National Convention in August, she said President Biden and her are working around the clock to get a hostage deal and ceasefire done. She also called the destruction in Gaza “devastating,” saying she and Biden are also working to ensure that Palestinians can realize their right to dignity, security, freedom and self-determination. As vice president, she has met with more than 150 world leaders and intends to continue working with Ukraine and NATO allies to maintain national security as president.

Economic Opportunity

Throughout her campaign, Harris has advocated for middle-class families and intends to revive or introduce several new tax credits. Harris wants to increase the child tax credit — which is currently $2,000 — back to up to $3,600 that was implemented at the start of the pandemic. She has also proposed a $6,000 child tax credit for parents of newborn babies that would aid in costs for the child’s first year. Other tax plans include a $10,000 first-time homebuyer credit and $25,000 in downpayment assistance for those who have paid rent on time for two years and a tax deduction of up to $50,000 for small-business owners. She also supports a federal minimum wage increase from $7.25 to $15 an hour and wants to combat the soaring costs of groceries and inflation with a first-time federal ban on price gouging.

Race

As president, Harris intends to continue working to secure $2 billion in funding for Offices of Civil Rights across the federal government, which would help enforce civil rights laws. The Harris-Walz campaign intends to address racial disparities such as inequitable healthcare, voter suppression and inequitable education policies that impact Black and brown communities in particular. Harris said she is running to be president for “everybody” but has worked to appeal to Black men, specifically with initiatives that include one million forgivable loans for Black entrepreneurs, creating a National Health Equity Initiative for Black men, and federally legalizing marijuana to undo unjust legal measures that disparately impact Black men.

Immigration