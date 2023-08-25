Here Are the Funniest Reactions to the Donald Trump Mugshot

Former President Donald Trump has no shame. On Thursday (August 24), he returned to Twitter with a tweet/post showing his Fulton County Jail mugshot, also asking followers for donations. The 77-year-old was previously banned from the platform, as he was alleged to have used the platform as part of inciting the January 2021 U.S. Capitol riots.

At the time, Trump used Twitter and other social media platforms to allege that his loss in the 2020 presidential election was due to voter fraud. Since then, Trump and his team have attempted to assert this claim in 62 separate cases in state and federal court. Of those cases, Trump lost 61. His one victory was a case in Pennsylvania where a judge ruled in Trump's favor by ordering election officials to keep mail-in ballots that arrived more than three days late separate from the rest of the ballots. It was a superficial victory, however, as the Pennsylvania secretary of state had already given those instructions and Joe Biden would have maintained his lead in the state with or without those votes being counted.

Last November, Trump launched his third presidential campaign, looking to take office in 2024.



Alongside 18 others, Trump was booked into the Fulton County Jail on felony charges related to efforts to overthrow the 2020 election, which he lost to current President Joe Biden. Central to the case is a recorded phone call where Trump asked the Georgia secretary of state to "find" enough votes to change the results of the election in Georgia, as well as an attempt to change the outcome of the state's electoral votes by using 16 illegitimate electors to cast votes for him as what he called "alternate" electors.

Amongst those who were also arrested are co-defendants John Eastman, Scott Hall, Rudy Guliani, Sidney Powell, and more.



Upon viewing Trump's mugshot, social media users swiftly responded with memes, with one superimposing his face on Ken from Barbie, and current X CEO Elon Musk joining in on the gag.























Hours prior, users hilariously imagined what the mugshot would look like, using AI-generated images and comparing Trump to a boxing glove.















Despite three previous indictments, Trump has become the first U.S. president to have a mugshot. Upon his surrender on Thursday night, former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms told CNN that she saw "hatred" in the politician's supporters that gathered outside the building. "They thought that I was Fani Willis. Imagine that. A lot of hatred and really bad energy out here," Bottoms said.



Earlier this month, Trump was indicted on 13 felony counts by Willis, including violation of the Georgia RICO Act. Willis is also known for the indictment of alleged YSL members last year, including Young Thug and Gunna, who was released from jail in December.