Kodak Black and Fivio Foreign’s Donald Trump Endorsement Song is as Bad as it Sounds

Last Friday, August 16, Fivio Foreign and Kodak Black affirmed their Donald Trump support when they dropped “ONBOA47RD,” a cheesy endorsement song that’s every bit as bad as it sounds.

Yes, you read all of that correctly. Although Trump’s contributions to the song are samples of two speeches he’s given — the first, his 2017 inauguration speech; the second, his speech at this year’s Republican National Convention — he’s listed as a feature on the song, his promise from 2017, “I will fight for you with every breath in my body, and I will never, ever let you down,” setting the stage for Fivio and Kodak.

“ONBOA47RD” is disappointing, to say the least. It’s essentially a rap theme song for the Trump campaign, with Fivio and Kodak offering lines like, “I look at the gang, and I pledge the allegiance / So we’re all Donald’s secret” and “I ain’t even see this many Black people freed during the Obama days / Told her she can have anything she want, just not my Donald chain.”

Falsities aside ( Obama granted clemency to 1,927 people; Trump, 237 , two of which notably were rappers Kodak and Lil Wayne), the verses are indicative of the support Trump has received from other rappers this year. Back in May, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow voiced their support for Trump at a rally in the Bronx; two months later, Kay Flock endorsed Trump for president.

Rappers have endorsed Trump for various reasons this year. Some because Trump simply reached out to them; others because of his clemencies or the stimulus checks given out during his presidency. In the case of Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow and Kay Flock, their support could be in hopes of Trump helping them through their own legal troubles. The first two rappers face felony gang charges, while the third faces racketeering charges (he’s currently behind bars as he awaits trial for murder charges).

What’s clear in these endorsements is either the lack of awareness or disinterest in what a Trump administration will do to Black and brown people in the United States, particularly those that come from the same or similar communities as these rappers.

Just one look at Agenda 47, Trump’s strategy as a part of his reelection campaign, and it’s clear how some of its main points will greatly harm Black people. Wanting to invest in the increase of law enforcement presence and mandating the use of stop-and-frisk and to cut federal funding for schools that teach critical race theory (which, essentially, translates to the suppression of teaching about race and racism in schools) — these are problems that would come about in another Trump presidency.

And that’s before even getting into Project 2025, the policy roadmap for a second Trump term authored by multiple people who were a part of his administration. (Trump has distanced himself from Project 2025 and the people behind it). The project doubles down on certain parts of Agenda 47 while having other concerning plans, including restricting access to affordable health care and rolling back education policies that have helped Black Americans achieve equal opportunity. While Trump’s ostensibly abandoned Project 2025, that doesn’t mean everyone in his circle has, which could make it a looming policy threat.

All this to say, it’s unfortunate that a song by two well-known rappers “features” Trump. It’s clearly more to his benefit than theirs. But it wouldn’t be surprising if this is the first of other songs to come, whether Trump wins or not.