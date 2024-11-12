No, Donald Trump Didn't Actually Post About Being A Fan of Kendrick Lamar's “Not Like Us”

If you recently saw a social media post that seemed to be from Donald Trump extending praise toward Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” — well, he’s actually not a fan, not a fan, not a fan. Or, at least he’s never publicly said so.

"Starting my day by listening to Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar. I love this song! A true AMERICAN song, I have listened to this song repeatedly. I heard my team sing it after I won and I thought Wow that’s a great song. Funny that the Canadians think they are better than us. They are not! Canada is crumbling upon itself — and it’s because of this song."

As Politifact noted, the false message was first shared on the X account Daily Noud , which describes itself as a “source for parody hip-hop news.” Well, it seems as if plenty of people didn’t happen to catch that, with the post shared over 10,000 times on X.

It also managed to make its way onto Instagram .

However, a viewing of Trump’s Truth Social account revealed that he never actually wrote such a post, with Politifact also noting that it didn’t find the post in an archived version of Trump’s account.

Back in 2017, Lamar called out Trump on his song, “The Heart Part 4,” rapping : “Donald Trump is a chump, know how we feel, punk / Tell 'em that God comin' / And Russia need a replay button, y'all up to something.”

In May, President Joe Biden’s campaign team used “Euphoria,” one of Lamar's diss tracks aimed at Drake, against Trump, reconfiguring some of the lyrics to criticize his stance on women’s rights and immigration.

As for Trump, it seems as if he isn’t even aware that this year had one of the most notable rap feuds in recent history with Lamar and Drake.