Dave Chappelle is Not Returning to ‘SNL’ to Host Post-Election Episode

After Dave Chappelle hosted Saturday Night Live’s post-election episodes in 2016 and 2020, it would’ve seemed as if the tradition would carry on for 2024. However, that won’t be the case.

According to The Daily Beast , Chappelle will not be hosting this year’s post-election episode on November 9, and instead it will be fellow comedian Bill Burr. As the outlet noted, it’s unknown why Chappelle won’t be returning this time around.