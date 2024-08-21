Here’s What Went Down During Day Two of The 2024 DNC

Similar to our first day recap of the Democratic National Convention , here’s a roundup of things that went down yesterday at day two of the 2024 DNC.

Lil Jon represents Georgia for the state’s roll-call vote

In a surprise appearance , rapper Lil Jon represented Georgia’s roll-call vote as he briefly performed his and DJ Snake’s hit song, “Turn Down for What.” He then changed some of the lyrics to another beloved song of his, “Get Low,” to represent the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz campaign.

The appearance was meant to liven up the roll call process and turn it into more of a festivity, and although Lil Jon was the only artist to be at the DNC in person to represent his state, other states simply played songs from artists who claim them, with DJ Cassidy dropping Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” for Michigan, Prince’s “1999” for Minnesota, Petey Pablo for North Carolina and Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” for California. Barack and Michelle Obama’s tag-team speeches electrify Democrats — and “Ether” Donald Trump Barack and Michelle Obama delivered memorable speeches , with both encouraging Democrats to make sure they vote in November — while also sending some necessary digs Donald Trump’s way. This was especially the case for Michelle Obama, as she referenced the “Black jobs” remark Trump made at the National Association of Black Journalists Convention last month. “For years, Donald Trump did everything in his power to try to make people fear us,” she said. “See, his limited, narrow view of the world made him feel threatened by the existence of two hard-working, highly educated, successful people who happen to be Black.”

Then, she unleashed an epic one-liner: “I want to know — I want to know — who’s going to tell him, who’s going to tell him, that the job he is currently seeking might just be one of those Black jobs?” Bernie Sanders uses his talking time to acknowledge the war in Gaza After New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez offered the first mention of the war in Gaza at the DNC on Monday, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders followed suit, using his stage time to call for an end to the war.