Here’s What Went Down During Day Three of the 2024 DNC
On day three of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Oprah Winfrey made a surprise appearance, Stevie Wonder performed and Kenan Thompson tore into Project 2025.
As was the case with our first and second day recaps of the Democratic National Convention, here’s a roundup of things that went down yesterday at day three of the 2024 DNC.
Oprah Winfrey makes a surprise appearance
During her unexpected appearance at the DNC, Oprah gave a speech that connected what is already a historic run for president for Vice President Kamala Harris to the “New Orleans Four,” four 6-year-old Black girls who faced violent opposition when they began the desegregation of New Orleans elementary schools in 1960.
Winfrey said that the girls “paved the way for another young girl who nine years later became part of the second class to integrate the public schools in Berkley, California,” as she turned her focus to Harris.
“Soon and very soon, we’re going to be teaching our daughters and sons about how this child of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, two idealistic and energetic immigrants… grew up to become the 47th president of the United States,” Winfrey said.
John Legend and Sheila E. and Stevie Wonder give electrifying performances
John Legend and Sheila E. performed the late Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” together, while Stevie Wonder performed “Higher Ground.”
Legend and Sheila’s song choice was fitting, considering they performed ahead of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accepting the Democratic vice presidential nomination.
Along with performing, Wonder also gave a speech of his own, where he briefly encouraged the audience to get out and vote in November.
"We must choose courage over complacency. It is time to get up and go vote," he said. "Even though our hearts have been beaten and broken, beyond prayer I know the importance of action. And now is the time to understand where we are and what it will take to win."
Kenan Thompson tears into Project 2025
SNL comedian Kenan Thompson appeared at the DNC to offer some humorous quips on Project 2025, the policy roadmap for a second Donald Trump term authored by multiple people who were a part of his administration — though Trump has distanced himself from Project 2025 and the people behind it.
Walking out onstage with a big book that read “Project 2025,” Thompson joked, “Y’all remember this big old book, from before? You ever see a document that could kill a small animal and democracy at the same time? Here it is.”
He then broke down some of the concerning parts of Project 2025 by speaking with various voters via video call, including a woman named Becky, who spoke about how she’s been married to her wife for almost a decade.
“That’s amazing, very, very cute,” Thompson replied. “But, I have got some bad news for you. On page 584, Project 2025 calls for the elimination of protections for LGBTQ+ Americans. So yeah, right back to the stone age.”
