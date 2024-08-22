Here’s What Went Down During Day Three of the 2024 DNC

As was the case with our first and second day recaps of the Democratic National Convention, here’s a roundup of things that went down yesterday at day three of the 2024 DNC.

Oprah Winfrey makes a surprise appearance

During her unexpected appearance at the DNC, Oprah gave a speech that connected what is already a historic run for president for Vice President Kamala Harris to the “New Orleans Four,” four 6-year-old Black girls who faced violent opposition when they began the desegregation of New Orleans elementary schools in 1960.

Winfrey said that the girls “paved the way for another young girl who nine years later became part of the second class to integrate the public schools in Berkley, California,” as she turned her focus to Harris.

“Soon and very soon, we’re going to be teaching our daughters and sons about how this child of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, two idealistic and energetic immigrants… grew up to become the 47th president of the United States,” Winfrey said.